First look at Tesla Solarglass Roof owner’s manual, Tesla Gateway, and more

We obtained Tesla’s Solarglass Roof owner’s manual and it is giving us a great look at the latest version of the product, as well as Tesla’s new Solar Gateway.

In October of last year, Tesla launched version 3 of its Solar Roof tiles, which they now call Solarglass, and it saw a significant price decrease through optimization and faster installation.

We posted a Tesla Solar Roof V3 real quote comparison showing that the price dropped by 40%.

CEO Elon Musk wants an acceleration of production and installations for the new version of the solar roof.

Before the factory shutdowns, Tesla claimed to have already reached a production capacity of 4 MW solar roof tiles per week.

Tesla’s latest solar product aims at being more aesthetically-pleasing and also expand the solar market to homes that need a new roof in the next few years – a market that solar panels cannot address.

Today, we obtained a new Tesla Solarglass Roof owner’s manual and it gives a great look at the later version of the solar roof and the needed accessories.

First off, it includes some beautiful renders of Tesla solar roof tile installation:

The manual also looks into the Tesla mobile app:

“Use the Tesla mobile app to monitor your Solarglass roof as well as products like Powerwall or your Tesla vehicle. The app gives you visibility into your Solarglass power generation and home energy use. The app also sends alerts from Tesla Customer Care if Tesla detects issues with your Solarglass system. Most issues can be resolved remotely by Tesla Customer Care. If not, Tesla sends a technician directly to your home.”

But it offers the same features as Tesla’s mobile app for Powerwall and solar panels:

The manual also gives a first look at Tesla’s new solar gateway, which is a device that acts as the brain of the system and enables interaction with the internet and the app:

The Tesla Solar Gateway is not to be confused with the backup gateway, which is a completely different device.

It enables the use of the Tesla Powerwall for backup power and it is also featured in the manual – along with other needed accessories:

Here’s Tesla’s Solarglass Roof owner’s manual in full:

