Tesla reveals insane $172,000 Powerpack price and here’s why it makes sense

Tesla has revealed the price of a single Powerpack price, an insane $172,000, as part of its updated commercial solar price.

However, the price kind of makes sense when you look into it.

Over the last year, Tesla has been trying to revamp its solar business.

More recently, Tesla launched a new solar subscription service under which homeowners can get a solar panel system for just $50 per month.

The company has been making its pricing simpler and more transparent.

They did the same for their commercial solar business late last year with a new pricing portal and subscription model.

Now they are updating their commercial solar offering and adding energy storage with the Powerpack.

It reveals the price of the latest Powerpack, which we haven’t had access to in a while, and it’s surprisingly expensive at $172,000:

At $172,707, it’s expensive, but there are mitigating factors.

First off, the Powerpack is more energy-dense now at 232 kWh per unit. It brings the price per kWh to $744 before incentive or volume discount.

After the federal tax credit, the price goes down to $127,000 or $550 per kWh.

The price is now starting to look good since you have to keep in mind that it also comes with an inverter, which is not cheap.

There is also better pricing when buying more units.

Tesla offers commercial solar installation of up to 240 kW on its commercial solar portal.

If you choose to add Powerpacks to this option, you will get 3 Powerpacks for $350,000. After incentives, it comes down to $259,000 or $372 per kWh, which is starting to be a very attractive price.

Tesla only offers Powerpacks for commercial solar clients who are buying their systems, but it still offers subscription options for those who just want solar power.

The Powerpacks can be used for both backup power and peak shaving. The former enables your business to avoid downtime due to power outages while the latter reduces your electric utility bill by making sure you get the most out of your solar power.

Tesla lists the different sizes of commercial solar systems:

40 kW

Produces an average of 4,330-5,000 kWh per month

Best suited for a building with an estimated roof of 10,000 sq ft.

Estimated value of generation for this size is $10,660-$12,300 /yr

120 kW

Produces an average of 13,000-15,000 kWh per month

Best suited for a building with an estimated roof of 30,000 sq ft.

Estimated value of generation for this size is $24,180-$27,900 /yr

240 kW

Produces an average of 26,000-30,000 kWh per month

Best suited for a building with an estimated roof of 60,000 sq ft.

Estimated value of generation for this size is $48,360-$55,800 /yr

Tesla Solar and energy storage products might be a great solution for your home or business and you can use our code (frederic5610) for a $250 award for a solar panel installation. However, we suggest getting quotes from more than one installer to make sure you get the best energy solution for your place. UnderstandSolar is a great free service to link you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates for free.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.