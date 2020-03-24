Quick Charge Podcast: March 24, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla smart home HVAC: Elon Musk considers the new product again
- Tesla thief gets caught after he tries to charge electric car at service center
- Tesla Model Y: Here’s a firsthand account of contactless delivery
- Elon Musk: Tesla Model Y heat pump is some of the best engineering I’ve seen in a while
- Polestar begins production of its EV, thanks to China’s virus-fighting measures
- EGEB: Idaho may build one of the world’s largest wind farms
- GOP blames Green New Deal — which isn’t included — for stimulus package delay
- Vehicle emissions dramatically drop in March, but what happens when driving returns?
- Buzz E-bike review: The most affordable mid-drive electric bike on the market?
