Tesla smart home HVAC: Elon Musk considers the new product again

Elon Musk has been talking about Tesla making a new smart home HVAC system for a while now and as he looks into ventilators amid the coronavirus, the CEO is revisiting the idea.

He first brought up the idea in an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience almost two years ago.

The CEO discussed the fact that Tesla addresses both energy generation and consumption when it comes to transport, but only energy generation, with solar power products, when it comes to the home.

Musk suggested that there’s room for more efficient homes with smarter and better air conditioning systems.

When Rogan asked if he has a design for such an air conditioning system, Musk became suspiciously silent and said:

“I cannot answer questions about potential future products.”

The answer makes it sound like it could be a potential future product for Tesla Energy: an intelligent and more efficient air conditioning system to enable a ‘Tesla Smart Home’.

We haven’t heard much about the idea until yesterday.

Musk took to Twitter yesterday to bring back the idea:

“Sure would love to do home hvac that’s quiet and efficient, with humidity control and HEPA filter.”

Tesla has developed a lot of experience with HVAC systems and HEPA filters with their work on the ‘Bioweapon Defense Mode‘ in Model S and Model X, which use HEPA filters, and with the Model 3 HVAC systems for which Tesla developed a new patented technology.

The automaker claims that its HEPA air filter system is about 10 times larger than a normal car filter (pictured above) and it is “100 times more effective than premium automotive filters” as it removes “at least 99.97% of fine particulate matter and gaseous pollutants, as well as bacteria, viruses, pollen and mold spores.”

When pointed out that such a system for a house would be a “life changer” for people with allergies, Musk said that it is “a way bigger deal than most people realize:”

This is a way bigger deal than most people realize — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2020

A lot of people, especially those with young families, have been realizing the importance of good air quality inside their homes, which has made Smart Air Purifier products really popular in recent years.

Musk also added that Tesla’s HVAC system could “maybe tap the condensation for water too.”

The CEO said:

“Seems odd that HVAC systems make pure, fresh water and just dump it on the ground.”

Such a product would add to Tesla Energy’s growing lineup of home energy products, which include solar panels, solar roof, Powerwall, and accompanying accessories.

However, Musk didn’t confirm plans to bring a Tesla smart home HVAC system to market.

