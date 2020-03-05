Quick Charge Podcast: March 5, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla releases new software update with improved regen braking, new Track Mode, and more
- Tesla updates mobile app for Model Y
- Ford F150 Electric 2022 rendered based on inside info
- GM’s new electric visual design strategy: make EVs big and badass
- Porsche smartly copies Tesla’s ‘Destination Charging’ model, already over 1,000 stations
- Lucid plans nine showrooms by the end of the year for its electric car
- How to buy an electric car for less than $10,000
- Daimler delivers more electric Freightliner eCascadia semi-trucks
- EGEB: Florida builds largest community solar program in the US
- Boosted lays off most of its staff, blames financial troubles on Trump tariffs
- Bird unveils new Scoot Moped, a seated electric scooter with big potential
