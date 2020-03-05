Ford F150 Electric 2022 rendered based on inside info

The Ford F150 Electric 2022 is getting new renders based on some inside info – giving us our best look yet at the upcoming electric pickup truck.

When announcing its electric offensive in 2018, Ford announced plans to “bring 16 battery-electric vehicles to market” starting with an all-electric CUV with 300 miles of range, which became the Mustang Mach-E.

But the automaker still remained more focused on hybrids than all-electric vehicles.

Its most important vehicle program, the F150 pickup truck, was only supposed to get a hybrid powertrain by 2020, but the landscape has since changed a lot.

Last year, Ford finally confirmed that it plans to bring an all-electric version of the F150 to market.

They unveiled a prototype version of the electric pickup truck pulling over 1 million lbs of train carts and confirmed plans to bring a production version to market in 2022.

By then, Ford is expected to update the design of its F150 pickup truck lineup and now we are seeing what the 2022 Ford F150 Electric might look like.

The folks at the F150 Gen14 forum built renders based on insider info:

“You’ve seen the spy photos of the partially exposed 2021 F-150, but now we’re bringing you the full undressed version, thanks to our inside sources who have seen the fiberglass mockup.”

They added:

“The evolutionary design nevertheless brings about many stylistic changes, notably, the 14th generation F-150 will have a grille that removes the large parallel slats that bisect the entire front end of the current truck for a cleaned-up, more open grille providing better ventilation and aerodynamics. The lighting elements have also been updated to provide a more refined, integrated design that eschews the oddly-shaped lego blocks of the current front headlights.”

Here are the renders of the electric version of the F150 pickup truck:

As you can see, it wouldn’t be a major change in design from the current generation, but it features new headlights and a significantly updated front-end with some kind of covered grill.

What do you think of the 2022 Ford F150 Electric render?

Electrek’s Take

I like it. It’s kind of the anti-Tesla Cybertruck. It’s electric but it looks like a regular pickup truck.

Now it won’t be great for aerodynamic performance, which means it won’t be great for efficiency and that Ford is going to have to put a lot of batteries in there to get a decent range.

It will be interesting to see how Ford handles this problem and how it’s going to affect the cost.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

