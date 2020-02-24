Quick Charge Podcast: February 24, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is trying to change law that would make its electric semi truck popular in Europe
- Tesla Model Y trunk pictures emerge – showing impressive cargo space
- First sighting surfaces of Model Y with roof rack in advance of launch
- Tesla Model 3 outsold all other EVs combined in California in 2019
- Tesla Model 3 gets 350 miles in new ‘long-range mode’ test
- Tesla Cybertruck with laser blade lights shows up at esports Dota 2 game event
- The last gas cars roll off GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant this week
- GM launches Menlo electric car with 250 miles of range for just ~$23,000, but you probably can’t buy it
- Porsche’s new ultra-powerful EV-charging park in Leipzig opens to the public
- Eyre to manufacture Pipistrel Alpha Electro in Australia
- EGEB: Coronavirus crisis is resulting in a pollution drop in China, say analysts
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.