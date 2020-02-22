Porsche’s new ultra-powerful EV-charging park in Leipzig opens to the public

Porsche this week opened a showcase of the EV-charging future at its plant in Leipzig, Germany. The facility has 12 350-kW DC fast-chargers and 4 22-kW AC chargers. The total capacity is 7 megawatts, making it Europe’s most powerful rapid-charge park, according to Porsche. EV drivers, regardless of vehicle brand, can use the facility free of charge through March – before a standard charging plan takes effect.

Gerd Rupp, a Porsche board member and manager at the Leipzig plant, said:

“The new charging park between the number 9, 14, and 38 motorways will significantly enrich the charging infrastructure in central Germany. Electric and [plug-in] hybrid vehicles of all brands are welcome. We are pleased that with the new charging park, we can offer an attractive charging option for electric vehicle owners in Leipzig and the surrounding area, as well as transit passengers.”

Of course, the main point is to show off Porsche Engineering’s charging strategy. The Leipzig charge park allows Taycan drivers to add 60-plus miles of range in 5 minutes. The charging time to go from 5% to 80% is 22.5 minutes in ideal conditions.

Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the Porsche Taycan is the only EV that can take advantage of 350-kilowatt chargers. However, the Taycan launched with a peak-charging capacity is 270 kW, a step taken to preserve the battery life of its 93-kWh pack. Future Taycan versions and other Porsche models could reach or exceed 350 kilowatts.

EV drivers visiting the Leipzig location can enter via the visitor gate in Porschestrasse near the Leipzig-Nord motorway exit. While the electrons are flowing, drivers can check out the Porsche Customer Center, where they can see a historical vehicle exhibit. Or they can have a driving experience at the Leipzig circuit if booked in advance.

On Feb. 19, the first Taycan buyer picked up the car at the Leipzig plant, where Porsche makes the Cayenne, Panamera, and Macan. The Taycan is produced in Zuffenhausen. Porsche said the Leipzig plant is making preparations to build the pure-electric version of the Macan at Leipzig.

Back in the USA

The Electrify America charging network, among others, is preparing for a future when more vehicles can handle higher levels of power. The network has about 300 locations in the US that are capable of delivering 350 kilowatts.

Porsche’s Experience Center in Atlanta, where the company has its US headquarters, has a charging destination that’s somewhat similar in size and scope as the Leipzig location. At the Atlanta center, there are 12 DC fast chargers and 35 Level 2 chargers ­– powered by 2 1.2 megawatt transformers.

Porsche plans soon to upgrade those Level 2 chargers from 7.2 kilowatts to 19.2-kW chargers this year. The upgrade could allow charging to split between two ports – or perhaps the company is future-proofing the chargers for expanded capability. The Porsche Taycan’s Level 2 charging occurs at 11 kilowatts.

The Atlanta facility, located at One Porsche Drive, has three areas for charging. The top of the parking deck and inside the parking garage are restricted to employees and guests. The trackside charging location is reserved for driving coaches at the Experience Center.

Porsche’s Experience Center in Atlanta

Calvin Kim, a spokesperson for the Porsche Taycan, told Electrek:

“At the moment, the Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles are gearing up with DC fast-charging stations to offer visitors and owners a destination to experience and enjoy the brand.”

Kim explained that the Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles feature a new-car delivery program, a restaurant (356 for Atlanta, 917 for Los Angeles), gift shop, and driving experience. The Atlanta location has a 1.6-mile driver development track, a Driving Simulator Lab, and a so-called classic center, where older Porsche models are retrofitted.

