Tesla Model Y gets dirty all the way to Quebec ahead of start of deliveries

A Tesla Model Y prototype has made it all the way to Quebec, Canada, as the automaker appears to be doing some last-minute winter testing ahead of the start of the first deliveries.

In March of last year, Tesla unveiled the Model Y, an all-electric crossover based on the Model 3, with up to 300 miles of range.

Over the second half of 2019, Tesla has been conducting some Model Y tests on public roads.

The Model Y prototype sightings ramped up with several different vehicles spotted mainly in California and on the West Coast.

Tesla has been ramping up its tests on public roads, and several more Model Y prototypes have been spotted in testing, including one in the snow in the mountains in California.

Last month, a Model Y has been spotted in cold-weather testing in the snow in Minnesota.

Now another Model Y prototype has been spotted in an even colder climate; Quebec, Canada.

Kevin Proulx and his daughter spotted the Model Y electric SUV driving on the highway between Montreal and Quebec City this weekend:

His daughter was adorably shy about getting caught filming the prototype electric vehicle by the Tesla engineer, but the duo still managed to get a few good shots:

That has to be the dirtiest Tesla Model Y we have seen to date, which is a good sign that they have been extensively testing the vehicle.

A Model Y prototype with the same configuration was spotted in Toronto two weeks ago.

It’s possible that Tesla has been driving the Model Y all over the country in order to test it in a tougher climate.

Also, as we suggested last month, Tesla could focus on Model Y deliveries in Canada to take advantage of incentives that are soon disappearing.

The recent Model Y sightings in Canada could mean that the automaker has started the homologation process early.

Last month, Tesla confirmed that they started production of the Model Y in Fremont, California, and that the first deliveries will happen in March.

Electrek’s Take

I love seeing dirty prototypes. The dirtier the better. It means that Tesla is putting the vehicle through its pace and should get a better idea of its breaking points.

As for the Canada situation, it’s only speculation at this point, but I hope that they started the homologation process early and can do some deliveries before the deadline in April.

It would help for those who were counting on the incentive in order to afford the vehicle and go electric.

I am still skeptical that it will happen, but it would be awesome.

