Monday Motorbikes has been around the block a few times with electric mopeds. And now the company is back with its latest (and most affordable) offering known as the Gateway, which just went on sale.

The California-based manufacturer has previously fielded some very nice light electric motorbike designs.

The latest Monday Gateway model harkens back to the golden age of mopeds.

The e-bike is available in two different speed and power levels, offered as the Gateway and the Gateway Booster.

Both models include dual rear coilover shocks, front dual-crown suspension forks, hydraulic disc brakes and LED lighting packages.

The Gateway sports a 500W rear hub motor offering it a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). The Gateway Booster gets a beefier 1,200 W rear hub motor and tops out at 35 mph (56 km/h), though that higher speed is available in a user unlockable off-road mode. Of course it’s mostly the honor system keeping riders from unlocking off-road mode while they are still on the pavement.

The Gateway offers up to 40 miles (64 km) of range and is currently being offered with a pre-order price of $1,435, down from the MSRP of $2,399.

The faster Gateway Booster offers up to 70 miles (120 km) of range and has a pre-order price of $2,099, down from the MSRP of $3,499.

Those range estimates are at lower speeds though – don’t expect to hit 70 miles of range while pegging the needle at 35 mph.

The company is using Indiegogo to offer pre-orders. While we always advise a bit of caution with Indiegogo and crowdfunding campaigns, Monday Motorbikes has a better track record than most. Not only is the company an established brand, but they’ve already run a successfull Indiegogo campaign in the past, which is always a good sign when it comes to crowdfunding.

A growing trend of moped-style electric bikes and scooters

The Monday Gateway and Gateway Booster appear to be part of a growing trend we’re watching in the electric bicycle industry. Manufacturers have been gravitating towards e-bikes with wider tires, longer bench seats, moped-style frames/suspension and motorcycle-level LED lighting.

The inclusion of rear foot pegs on many of these models allow for a second rider to take the pillion position, increasing the utility of these two-wheeled EVs.

Recent examples include the Juiced Scorpion from Juiced Bikes and the RadRunner from Rad Power Bikes. Electrek’s publisher got a chance to take a spin on the former while I’ve had the pleasure of reviewing the latter (see video below). Quick tip: Juiced Bikes and Rad Power Bikes are both offering huge Black Friday sales that are already live.

But it’s not just retail e-bikes that are getting into the moped swing of things. The scooter-sharing companies are taking note as well and have developed their own moped style e-bikes and scooters. Bird’s Cruiser was announced earlier this year and has just recently started rolling out under the Scoot brand.

As more moped-style e-bikes hit the market in the 2020, this is definitely shaping up to be the hot new trend of the year.

