Quick Charge Podcast: February 13, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla starts deforestation process at Gigafactory Berlin
- Tesla wins Taiwan military contract for a fleet of 20 electric vehicles
- Tesla announces $2 billion capital raise right after Elon Musk said ‘it doesn’t make sense’
- Tesla owner says Model X saved his life after crash down a hill
- Tesla issues voluntary recall for 15,000 Model X electric SUVs
- Tesla is going to make discontinued Model 3 Long Range RWD in China, already produced over 2,000 cars this year
- The short list of EVs expected at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show
- Daimler struggles to meet European CO2 targets with EV production in question
- Volvo Trucks demonstrates all-electric VNR truck pilot program in California
- EGEB: How transparent solar panels could make greenhouses net zero
- US Army testing all terrain electric scooter for tactical use
- Review: Electra Vale Go! e-bike’s versatility outweighs its few shortcomings
