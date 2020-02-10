Quick Charge Podcast: February 10, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Solar Roof could automatically melt snow off your roof
- Tesla leaks new air suspension coming for Model 3
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk warns car buyers that ‘gas cars’ residual values will plummet in coming years’
- Tesla to soon announce solar roof tile expansion in Europe and China
- Nikola Motors unveils new electric pickup with battery/fuel-cell hybrid
- Used EV dealership opens in North Liberty, Iowa
- Germany auto sales in January: All cars down 7%, EVs up 62%
- Porsche Taycan gets wider video testing (roundup), range/speed compared to Tesla
- Electric Vehicle Freedom Act risks IONITY-style sticker shock in US
- EGEB: Sweden’s EVs triple in a year to more than 30% of auto registrations
- Rad Power Bikes hauls in huge $25M funding round, eyes building physical shops
- Review: Self-recharging e-bike Eahora Snow X6, I want to believe
