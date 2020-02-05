Quick Charge Podcast: February 5, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla delays made-in-China Model 3 deliveries due to coronavirus forcing factory shutdown
- Tesla reduces worker injury rate by ‘more than 50%’, detailed in new blog post
- Tesla Autopilot is going to detect potholes and make mini-maps to remember them
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk teases possible new Texas gigafactory
- TSLA: Saudi Arabia sold Tesla stake worth billions just before massive rally
- Lucid: Tesla hasn’t cracked it, we can take it to whole new level of range and efficiency
- BMW and Mercedes-Benz take opposing views on flexible EV manufacturing
- EGEB: Researchers create ‘perfect’ solar absorbers for the first time
- Shell will double EV charge stations in Germany, offer carbon-neutral driving
- The UK moves ICE car sales ban forward to 2035 from 2040
- Hero’s new 53 mph electric motorcycle gets 100-mile range, estimated under $2k
- Specialized’s new electric bicycle is super lightweight and super expensive
