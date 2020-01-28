Quick Charge Podcast: January 28, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla gives Chinese owners free supercharging during coronavirus outbreak
- Tesla Model Y: a couple of prototypes make it to Boulder, Colorado
- Tesla tries to secure subsidies for production of battery cells in Germany
- Tesla is about to release Q4 earnings; here’s what to expect
- Tesla ramps up Solarglass roof installations
- GM president on its electric future: ‘We can’t get away with vaporware’
- In today’s Electrek Green Energy Brief: China’s coronavirus causes global oil prices to plummet, Tech giants were the biggest buyers of green energy in 2019, China beats the US with its plan to ban single-use plastics.
- E-Twow GT electric scooter is a lightweight powerhouse at 25 mph
- Review: Teeny-weeny carbon fiber e-bike is a last-mile dream
