Tesla ramps up Solarglass roof installations

It looks like we might finally be witnessing Tesla’s ramp-up of Solarglass roof installations, as many customers are now reporting on their new Solarglass roofs.

In October of last year, Tesla launched version 3 of its Solar Roof tiles, which they now call Solarglass, and it saw a significant price decrease through optimization and faster installation.

We posted a Tesla Solar Roof V3 real quote comparison showing that the price dropped by 40%.

CEO Elon Musk wants an acceleration of production and installations for the new version of the solar roof.

As we reported over the last few months, Tesla has been hiring a lot of roofers in order to support this push.

Now we’re starting to see the results, as several customers have taken to social media to talk about their Tesla Solarglass installations.

Austin Flack is one of them, and he posted a fun short video on YouTube explaining his Tesla Solarglass installation on his roof:

He got a 9kW solar roof system, and he determined that it would only cost him about $3,000 more than a new conventional roof plus solar panels.

It took only seven days to install the system, which is a big improvement over the installation time of the previous generation of Tesla’s solar roof that could take around two weeks.

Other new Tesla Solar Roof V3 owners are also reporting similar installation times in their reviews.

Alex Guichet got a 10.37 kW Solarglass roof, and he posted one of the coolest reviews I’ve seen yet. You should definitely check it out at solarroof.cool.

Eric Neumann also received a new Tesla Solarglass installation in San Ramon, and he started documenting it on YouTube:

We are seeing several more people report new installations of Tesla’s latest solar roof tiles. Even celebrities like Ronda Rousey recently got the new solar product.

Musk promised rapid solar roof tile production at Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, which is now known as Gigafactory New York.

He talked about 1,000 roofs per week by the end of last year, but it’s unlikely that Tesla hit that goal — though we should know more during Tesla’s earnings report later this week.

Electrek’s Take

It’s clear that Tesla is ramping up solar roof installations based on customer reports, but I still think that the installation is rate is quite low.

I’d be surprised if it’s over 100 roofs per week at this point, but it would be interesting for Tesla to comment on that on Wednesday.

The real volume should come later this week after Tesla readies the hundreds of teams of roofers it has been looking to hire, as per our previous reports on this situation.

