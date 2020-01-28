Tesla is about to release Q4 earnings; here’s what to expect

Tesla (TSLA) is set to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results tomorrow, Wednesday, January 29, after the markets close. As usual, a conference call and Q&A with Tesla’s management is scheduled after the results.

Here we take a look at what both the street and retail investors are expecting for the quarterly results.

Tesla Q4 2019 deliveries

As usual, Tesla’s vehicle deliveries drive most of its earning results, since vehicle sales represent the automaker’s main revenue stream at the moment.

Tesla already released its Q4 2019 numbers confirming a new record of 112,000 deliveries and the production of 104,891 cars.

It’s the third quarter in a row that Tesla achieved new record deliveries, and it’s a significant increase over Tesla’s previous record quarter when Tesla delivered 97,000 cars and produced 96,155 cars.

Tesla Q4 2019 revenue

Wall Street’s revenue consensus for Tesla during the third quarter is $7.047 billion, and Estimize, the financial estimate crowdsourcing website, predicts a slightly higher revenue of $7.158 billion.

Unsurprisingly, analysts are predicting an important increase over the last quarter when Tesla delivered $6.3 billion in revenue.

However, they are predicting that revenue is going to be down from Q4 last year due to a reduction in the price per vehicle.

The predictions for Tesla’s revenue over the past two years: Estimize predictions in blue, Wall Street consensus in gray, actual results in green:

Tesla Q4 2019 earnings

Now for earnings per share, or maybe loss per share, though it’s not likely this quarter based on the estimates.

The Wall Street consensus is a gain of $1.62 per share for the quarter, while Estimize’s prediction is a slightly bigger gain of $01.79 per share.

Earnings per share over the last two years: Estimize predictions in blue, Wall Street consensus in gray, actual results in green:

Analysts appear more optimistic regarding Tesla’s earnings after they missed their estimates by a big margin last quarter when Tesla surprised everyone with significant earnings.

Other expectations for the TSLA shareholders letter and analyst call

There’s going to be a lot of interesting stuff to talk about during the call.

At the end of last quarter, Elon listed Tesla’s “two most critical priorities” for the end of the year: “accelerating the rate of solar installations” and “delivering all vehicles.”

For the most part, Tesla achieved the vehicle deliveries, and we’ll see what they did with the first critical priority.

We reported yesterday on how Tesla seems to be ramping up solar roof installations.

But while it will be interesting to see what Tesla has to say about the state of its solar business, I think shareholders and Tesla fans are more interested in two things: Model Y production and Battery and Powertrain Investor Day.

They want to know when those two are going to happen.

It should be an interesting call.

What about you? What would you like to know from Tesla’s earnings? Let us know in the comments section below, and join us later today for more earnings news.

