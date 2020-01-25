Quick Charge Podcast: January 25, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Gigafactory 4 site search resulted in finding 25 unexploded WWII bombs
- China must increase imports of US-made cars
- Tesla is about to launch a new branded wireless phone charger
- Tesla reduces price of solar products
- Tesla releases first software update of 2020
- Tesla leaks several new hardware updates in code: battery packs, suspension, and more
- Tesla will open a European design center in Germany
- VW deploys first electric car charging stations with giant integrated batteries
- Online ordering opens for all-electric Volvo XC40
- Toyota’s ‘self-charging hybrid’ ad is banned in Norway
- Mercedes-Benz cuts EQC electric SUV production target in half due to battery shortage
- Total expands its EV-charging network in Big Oil’s latest foray into electric vehicles
- AT&T, Amazon, IKEA, others join new Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance
- Electrek’s Green Energy Brief: AAA study: 96% of EV owners say they’d buy another electric vehicle, Bankruptcies of US and Canadian oil companies shot up by 50%, Arizona Public Service will produce all of its power from non-fossil-fuel sources by 2050, The DOE, Ford, and Everledger trace the life cycle of Li-ion batteries, Britain’s Prince Charles launches the Sustainable Markets Initiative
- Evoke’s moderately priced electric motorcycles expand to EU and Australia
