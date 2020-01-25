Tesla leaks several new hardware updates in code: battery packs, suspension, and more

Tesla is preparing to launch several new hardware updates including, new Model S and Model X battery packs, a new suspension update, and more, based on new code found by a Tesla hacker.

Some hackers have root access to Tesla’s software in their vehicles, and they have often revealed features ahead of time.

A Tesla hacker known as Green has done it several times, but he slowed down his leaks over the last year, focusing on cool visualizations of what the Tesla Autopilot can see.

Now he is back with some interesting insights into new hardware upgrades based on information released in Tesla’s latest software updates.

Last month, he discussed several potential new hardware and software upgrades for Model 3.

Today, he took to Twitter to reveal his latest findings:

New hardware incoming.

Integrated inductive phone charger (Qi) for S/X cars.

Two new S/X battery types in several configs (not yet sure of the capacity – TBD)

new lumbar (so new seats?)

New charge port type.

New suspension version.

I would speculate all these are imminent 1/ — green (@greentheonly) January 25, 2020

Here are the main new features and hardware that Green says can be found in Tesla’s latest software updates:

An integrated inductive phone charger (Qi) for Model S and Model X vehicles

Two new Model S and Model X battery types in several configs (not yet sure of the capacity – TBD)

A new lumbar feature (so new seats?)

New charge port type

New suspension version.

We already revealed the new wireless phone charger earlier this week.

At the time, we speculated that the new charger could be only for Model S and Model X and it looks like Green is confirming that.

The hacker is also talking about two new battery packs for Model S and Model X.

We reported last week that Tesla released a new 85 kWh battery pack for those vehicles, but it hasn’t been clear if it’s just a new pack for battery replacements or if Tesla plans to offer it as a new pack option.

Green added about the new Model 3 seats:

“Premium Yanfeng seats for the Model 3. I wonder if just for made-in-China? Another attempt at “premium seat” as before? available as “left only” “right only” and “both” configurations but only for the front seats.”

Therefore, it sounds like it could only be for the Chinese market.

Back in 2015, Tesla released an executive rear seat option aimed at the Chinese market, but it sounds like it could be different this time since Green is talking about front seats.

The hacker doesn’t have any detail on the new charge port.

Tesla is now using many different charge ports in different markets, but the automaker seems to be putting more importance on the CCS standard lately and we could see it reach more markets.

Green mentioned that the suspension is not a brand new suspension but a new version of the current suspension.

Electrek’s Take

I think we might start to see Tesla release several new updates for Model S and Model X in order to try to revive its two flagship programs.

A new integrated wireless phone charger could point to Tesla finally releasing the long-awaited interior design refresh.

With the interior update, Tesla has been expected to release several new updates, including a new battery pack architecture to support its latest battery cells.

I don’t think it necessarily means that the new Plaid Powertrain would be coming at the same time. Elon has been talking about summer 2020 for that and I can see Tesla releasing the new packs ahead of time.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.