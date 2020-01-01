Tesla adds more Arctic Circle superchargers in 2020

Tesla will open eight superchargers in the northernmost regions of Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

This area of the Arctic Circle was previously a bit short of superchargers, so this expansion will be a welcome addition for Tesla drivers in the northern regions of the Nordic countries. The new superchargers are located at crossroads.

The Barents Observer writes:

In [Troms og] Finnmark [the northernmost county of Norway], superchargers are to be opened in Karasjok, Kautokeino, Varangerbotn, Olderfjord, and Alta. In Lapland [Finland], Karesuvanto and Inari are chosen, while Abisko in [the Swedish county of] Norrbotten will get a supercharger.

As Electrek previously reported in July, Tesla is the best-selling brand in Norway, and it pushed the electric market share across all vehicles sold there to almost 50%. As EV charging stations expand in Norway, gas stations are closing.

On December 19, Electrek reported that Tesla’s Supercharger network overall reached 15,000 chargers, and the day after, my colleague Jameson Dow wrote about the launch of Tesla’s Trans-Canada Supercharger route going live simultaneously.

Electrek’s Take

Tesla drivers know that taking a road trip in their cars is pretty easy, because there are plenty of charging stations to be found, and the automaker continues to expand its supercharger network.

Yet even the most environmentally aware people who don’t drive EVs — yet — still labor under the myth that there aren’t enough chargers, or that Teslas don’t perform well in the cold. And yet more superchargers are coming to the Arctic Circle — and they’re already there.

I just had to explain that these myths simply aren’t true last week to a friend who lives in Seattle and likes to hike in remote areas — and she’s an environmental consultant.

Some people say that electric cars don’t perform well in the cold weather. Range is affected, but it’s not an insurmountable problem. Tesla cars selling phenomenally well in Northern Europe is evidence of that.

Photo: Thomas Nilsen/Tesla Supercharger in Skibotn, Norway

