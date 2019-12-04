The German scooter manufacturer Kumpan has been on a roll lately as it prepares for expanded operations. And it appears the company hasn’t been slacking off, instead landing a large investment as well as scooping up another electric scooter company with a decidedly unique product.

Kumpan buys SCROOSER electric scooter company

Kumpan’s new acquisition is the Berlin-based SCROOSER, a company whose electric scooter is best defined by its giant wheels.

The SCROOSER scooters are made in Germany, just like Kumpan’s scooters, yet offer a different type of ride experience. You may have seen cheaper Chinese imitations of these scooters, but SCROOSER’s design is apparently the original upon which such copies are based.

The company plans to maintain SCROOSER’s Berlin-based operations and simply expand the brand by integrating key technologies such as its own battery pack design, developed in-house. Kumpan plans to expand sales for both consumer and commercial applications, combining a focus on B2B and B2C sales channels.

Between the two brands, Kumpan and SCROOSER have around 15,000 electric scooters on the road already. And the team expects to grow that number significantly.

According to Patrik Tykesson, the CEO of e-bility GmbH (owner of the Kumpan brand):

“Thanks to a differentiated brand positioning, SCROOSER offers us the opportunity to expand our product range and thus reach new target groups.”

The SCROOSER acquisition was made possible in part thanks to a large investment that Kumpan recently landed. Kumpan hasn’t released the exact figure yet but has informed Electrek that it is a double-digit figure in the millions of Euros.

Even €10M should build quite a few scooters.

Kumpan’s 1954 Ri Sport electric scooter

And if the new SCROOSER acquisition and the large investment deal weren’t enough news already, prepare yourself for a third headline maker: Kumpan is preparing its official US debut next week.

The kickoff event will take place in the Wynwood Art Basel on the Miami Promenade at the SuperCar Rooms event, where guests will be able to checkout Kumpan’s scooters up close.

Kumpan will be entering the US by bringing on its US-based partner, Mobility Solutions, which is doing business as Kumpan USA. The US operations will be lead by Hallan Iff, Tom Kalecosnki and Beatriz Ribeiro. The team plans to make two models of Kumpan’s scooters available in the US. As Mobility Solutions CEO Hallan Iff explained to Electrek:

“Our goal is to start selling the fully electric 1954 Ri and 1954 Ri Sport models of scooters in the beginning of 2020.”

Electrek’s Take

Having already had the pleasure of riding two of Kumpan’s electric scooters, I can emphatically say that these things are the real deal.

And the scooters have apparently already gotten even better. I was on Kumpan’s top of the line scooter, the 1954 Ri S, just two months ago. But CEO Patrik Tykesson has assured me that the scooter has already undergone another update and is now better than ever.

Sure, the company’s scooters are a bit pricey, falling somewhere in the €5,900 to €6,900 range, but they’ve never shied away from accepting that they offer a premium product.

If you need a sensible, economical scooter, you’ll end up with a NIU or GenZe 2.0 or something similar. But if you want something that exudes class and pomp everywhere it goes (and comes with some great tech features to boot), Kumpan’s scooters are where it’s at.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.