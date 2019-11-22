Miami-based Fluidfreeride is known for its highly acclaimed collection of electric scooters. And to set itself apart from the competition this Black Friday and shopping season, it is offering something even greener than its scooters.

Like pretty much every other electric scooter and electric bicycle company, Fluidfreeride has started its Black Friday sale early.

The difference is that Fluidfreeride plans to ensure that each time someone takes advantage of its electric scooter sale, 100 new trees get planted.

Sure, it’s not quite as big as Elon Musk donating $1M to plant trees recently, but it certainly makes the concept of electric scooters even greener and more attractive.

And it’s all thanks to a new partnership between the electric scooter company and the organization Trees for the Future.

According to Fluidfreeride founder Julian Fernau:

“Electric scooters already contribute to a greener environment. With our awesome Black Friday Deals, we want to get more people onto this innovative mode of transportation. But Thanksgiving is also a time to reflect and to give back so we started a partnership with Trees for the Future and will plant 100 trees for every scooter deal sold. The organization doesn’t just plant trees but also breaks the cycle of poverty by engaging local communities to develop sustainable agriculture and care for the new trees we are planting with our customers’ support.”

There has been some debate about the greenness of electric scooters, especially those used by scooter-sharing companies such as Lime and Bird. Those companies often end up replacing damaged scooters after just a few months, meaning the scooters are effectively disposable.

But having had the opportunity to review a number of scooters from Fluidfreeride, I can attest that the company’s curated collection of electric scooters is much higher quality than ultra-budget $250 electric scooters we see all over Amazon.

Case in point: Fluidfreeride’s main Black Friday Deal is for its high powered and full suspension Mantis electric scooter. The scooter can hit speeds of 42 mph (67 km/h) and has better suspension than my first car had back in high school. Basically, it’s a high quality and long-lasting commuter machine. Check out my review of the scooter, or watch the video below.

So what’s the deal? Oh right!

If you grab a Mantis scooter, you’ll get a free CityRider electric scooter (which is another one of Fluidfreeride’s scooter’s that I reviewed – video below.)

So you end up with a high powered and high quality scooter, a lightweight commuter scooter (perfect for your partner to join you on rides!) and the world gets 100 extra trees. Sounds like a win-win to me!

And if you want to go even bigger while still planting some trees, you can grab Fluidfreeride’s full-suspension Wolf Warrior scooter, which can hit 50 mph (80 km/h) and comes with a free Horizon scooter (which is a $749 scooter!)

And the Horizon electric scooter is a pretty awesome full suspension 25 mph (40 km/h) scooter in its own right. The 100 tree deal for the Horizon is a $300 discount if you buy two of the scooter. No coupon code necessary, the price is automatically adjusted. Check out that review here, and the review video below.

And lastly, Fluidfreeride also has its best-selling scooter on sale as well. The dual-motor WideWheel electric scooter is marked down to just $849 and also scores you (and society) 100 trees.

The WideWheel is perhaps my favorite scooter of the line. It’s not the fastest or the most powerful, but the 25 mph (40 km/h) speed and 1,000 W specs are enough for a lot of fun – just check out my review and the video below.

Electrek’s Take

Of course, this is partly a marketing strategy, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t at least some altruism and a general desire to improve our world here too.

Fluidfreeride could have taken whatever the cost of planting 100 trees is and just saved riders that much more money. But instead, programs like these help to reinforce the importance of what we’re all doing here by switching to electric vehicles. Every scooter ride that displaces a car ride makes a big impact on the levels of CO2 and other greenhouse gases, not to mention reduces traffic and congestion in cities.

And if the scooters can have a double impact by getting trees planted at the same time, well then I’m all for that.

