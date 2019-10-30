Elon Musk announced on Twitter late yesterday afternoon that he’d donate 1 million trees to the #teamtrees project launched by YouTube star MrBeast. He then changed his Twitter name to “Treelon” Musk.

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, who posts videos of stunts on the platform, was challenged in May on Reddit to plant 20 million trees to celebrate reaching 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

So he got together with other YouTube stars and launched #teamtrees on October 25. The project has a target of raising $20 million to plant trees around the world. Each tree costs $1.

As of yesterday, #teamtrees had raised enough money to plant 6 million trees. The project raised $5 million in two days. As of writing this article, the group’s website had reached 8,073,846.

All donations are being sent directly to the Arbor Day Foundation, which is a US nonprofit conservation and education organization that plants trees. The Arbor Day Foundation will start to plant the trees globally from January and aim to complete the project within three years.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked MrBeast about the project on Twitter, and then in response to YouTube star Marques Brownlee, committed to donating 1 million trees on the spot. He then changed his Twitter name to “Treelon.”

Ok, sounds legit, will donate 1M trees — Treelon (@elonmusk) October 29, 2019

MrBeast excitedly responded:

TREELON MUSK FOR THE WIN :)))) — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 29, 2019

MrBeast also stated on Twitter: “Just to be clear we all realize 20 million trees won’t fix climate change. But at the end of the day 20 million more trees is better then 0! We want to take action because doing nothing is how we got here!”

Update: According to Jon Hast’s screen shot on Twitter, Elon followed through on his promises today:

He’s already done it ! pic.twitter.com/bR547be77Q — Jon Hast (@TeslaSono) October 30, 2019

