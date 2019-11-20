Porsche announces Taycan electric car production delays

Porsche is finding out that it is quite difficult to produce an all-electric vehicle. The German automaker announced that the Taycan, its first all-electric car, is facing some production delays.

After unveiling the Taycan in September, the company quickly announced the start of production at a new plant at their Zuffenhausen site, which they have been working on for the past four years.

That was two months ago, and yet Porsche hasn’t started deliveries of the Taycan.

Now Porsche says that they are facing some production delays with the electric car.

The German automaker has been sending a message to reservation holders warning them of the delay, which should push deliveries to around March 2020 (translated from Norwegian):

Delays in production Taycan is our first fully electric sports car. The car is developed from scratch and manufactured in a brand new factory. All Porsche employees have worked with full pressure to start delivering Taycan as scheduled in January. Still, as a result of the enormous complexity surrounding the production of Taycan, we must report that unfortunately the delivery dates are somewhat delayed. We currently expect delays of around eight to 10 weeks, and a new production time for your car will be communicated through your seller as soon as this is ready. We strongly apologize and guarantee that we will do everything we can to deliver your Porsche Taycan as soon as possible.

The German automaker initially unveiled the two higher-end versions of the Taycan: the Turbo and Turbo S, which start at $150,000.

Those versions are going to be the first to be delivered.

Last month, Porsche also unveiled a new entry-level Taycan 4S with smaller battery pack for $104,000.

At the time, the automaker said that it will arrive in European dealerships in January 2020, and it should arrive in the US a few months later, but it’s not clear how the production delays are affecting the timeline for the 4S.

Porsche had originally planned a production capacity of 20,000 units per year for the Taycan, but it recently said that it is increasing Taycan production capacity after seeing high demand.

Electrek’s Take

I don’t understand how the production and delivery schedules work for those German automakers.

We have seen the same thing happen with the Mercedes EQC, VW ID.3, and now the Porsche Taycan, where the automaker announces the start of production, and yet deliveries don’t start until months later.

It’s not always due to “production delays,” but it seems like it is in Porsche’s case.

Hopefully they can work through it quickly, because I really want to see the impact of this electric vehicle on the market.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.