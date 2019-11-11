Tesla next-gen Roadster: a look at folding backseat based on diecast

We get a rare good look at the Tesla next-gen Roadster’s folding backseat through its new diecast model, which is based on the production CAD files – meaning it should be representative of what will get to production.

When Tesla unveiled the Roadster prototype last year, CEO Elon Musk claimed a list of insanely impressive specs including 0-60 mph in 1.9 sec, 620-mile of range, and more.

But what was even more surprising to some is that he said it would actually be a four-seater with back seats – something quite rare for supercars.

Tesla didn’t show the backseat at the unveiling and they hid the feature in subsequent outings.

We did catch a glimpse of them from the prototype displayed during the Autonomy Day earlier this year thanks to an investor going inside.

While not on the prototype, we arguably catch an even better look from the New Tesla Roadster diecast model that the automaker released last week.

The company says that it is based on the ” 3D CAD data used to manufacture the actual Roadster”:

“Officially commissioned by Tesla, the Roadster 2.0 diecast scale model was meticulously overseen by the Tesla Design Team. Every detail, curve and surface was replicated from the same 3D CAD data used to manufacture the actual Roadster.”

Therefore, the toy should actually be representative of what buyers of the real Roadster will get.

Youtuber Tesla Raj already received his diecast of the new Roadster and he released a great closed up look that shows some interesting details including the backseat:

They are clearly small and foldable seats that actually resemble the original rear-facing jumpseats that were available in the early versions of the Tesla Model S.

We can also see that there’s still significant storage space even when the seats are up:

When Tesla unveiled the next-generation Roadster at the Tesla Semi unveiling in 2017, Musk asid that the electric supercar has four seats and can support four people with luggage somewhat easily.

The back seats are apparently only available for the base version of the vehicle because Musk said that Tesla also plans to offer a “SpaceX package”, which will include cold air thrusters powered by a system of air pumps and tanks that would take up the space for the backseat.

Originally, Musk has been talking about launching the new Tesla Roadster in 2020, but recently he tempered expectations when it comes to the timing of the release of the supercar, saying that it is not a priority.

The next-generation Roadster is now expected in 2021, but it’s still unconfirmed.

Recently, Tesla said that the next-gen Roadster is ‘evolving into something better than the prototype in every way’.

Electrek’s Take

Well, this new diecast has me really excited for the new Roadster.

As a grateful referral Roadster reservation holder, I’m so excited to get more clarity on the timeline to production so I can make preparations.

I’d love to take delivery in Fremont and drive it back to Montreal while stopping at several locations along the way to show the car to Electrek readers.

Do you think I should get a version with the backseats or with the SpaceX package?

We also have our own Roadster diecast coming and we’re going to give it away to a new YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram subscriber when we get it. Stay tuned for that.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.