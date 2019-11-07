Tesla Roadster goes on sale for $250… in die cast 1:18 model form

Tesla may have no solid plans on when it is delivering its full-sized Roadsters (currently 2021-ish) but the company today began selling a $250 1:18 scale model made from the same 3D CAD data as the real car. It is so detailed that we might be able to learn some new things about the full sized car here.

Grab one here for just $250

First of all, the fact that Tesla is making this means that it will very closely resemble the final form. That the prototype that we’ve seen already (and even test rode), which looks almost exactly like this down to the colors, will likely be the final form. While the Model 3 was almost completely similar to its prototypes, the Model S and X both changed quite a bit, particularly in the nose area from prototype to final.

Additionally, I don’t think I’ve had a good look at the hatchback open like in the picture above. I also haven’t got a good look at the rear seats but people who plunk down $250 are going to have a much better look at the interior.

Also with the 1:18 model, made from the same 3D CAD drawings spans 252mm long x 109.5mm wide x 70mm high. With those dimensions we can get rough dimensions of the final product. Getting out the ol’ calculator, we get 4536mm long x 1972mm wide x 1260mm high. That’s 14.88 feet long x 6.5 feet wide and just over 4 feet tall.

Best of all, it is a damn fine looking automobile. Are you getting one (the model)? Let us know in the comments.

Officially commissioned by Tesla, the Roadster 2.0 diecast scale model was meticulously overseen by the Tesla Design Team. Every detail, curve and surface was replicated from the same 3D CAD data used to manufacture the actual Roadster. The 1:18 scale Roadster features: Over 180 metal and plastic parts

Detailed interior

Diecast metal

All doors and trunk open

Convertible roof

Rubber tires

Steerable wheels

Carpeted trunk and interior

Seat belts made of fabric Product details: Dimensions: 252mm long x 109.5mm wide x 70mm high

Weight: 0.875Kg (1.925lbs) Sold exclusively through Tesla. Shipping available to US and Canada only.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.