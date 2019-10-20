Tesla next-gen Roadster is ‘evolving into something better than prototype in every way’

It has already been two years since Tesla unveiled the prototype for its next-generation Roadster and it will probably be another one or two years before it hit production, but it apparently will be worth the wait.

Tesla’s Chief Designer says that the vehicle is “evolving.”

When first unveiling the vehicle, Tesla claimed a list of impressive specs for its new Roadster, including 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, 620 miles of range, and more.

Other supercar makers even said that it was raising the standard for them.

CEO Elon Musk has also been teasing those specs as the “base specs,” and other versions should have even crazier performance.

Later, he even said that Tesla will offer a “SpaceX package” that will include cold air thrusters.

At first, the CEO said that these thrusters, which basically amount to small rocket engines, will “dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking, and cornering,” but he also said that it would “maybe even allow a Tesla to fly.”

While it’s still unclear how serious Musk is about the capability of the new Tesla Roadster with SpaceX package, Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s chief designer, confirmed that the vehicle is ‘evolving’.

He said on the Ride the Lighting podcast this weekend:

“It is evolving deservedly so and it needs more time. It will be even better than what we unveiled – in every way.”

The design executive wouldn’t confirm how the vehicle is evolving exactly, but he did say that it is turning into “the ultimate vehicle”.

When unveiling the car, Musk said that the idea was to “deliver the ultimate smackdown to gasoline cars” by taking away their “halo effect” and having the best possible supercar being all-electric.

Last month, the company even said that they expect the production version of the Tesla Roadster supercar to break the Nürburgring record next year.

Originally, Musk has been talking about launching the new Tesla Roadster in 2020, but recently he tempered expectations when it comes to the timing of the release of the supercar – saying that it is not a priority.

