VW releases first images of new electric wagon concept to come to production in 2021

VW has released the first images of the new ID. SPACE VIZZION electric wagon concept that they plan to fully unveil at the LA Auto Show in two weeks.

Unlike most electric concept vehicles from automakers, VW’s family of ID concepts are important because they serve as the basis for a series of production electric vehicles built on its new electric MEB platform to hit the market in the next few years.

So far, VW has only unveiled the production of ID.3, an all-electric hatchback based on the original ID concept, and the German automaker is planning the first deliveries next year.

However, they are focusing on the European market, where stricter emission rules are taking effect in 2020, and the ID.3 is not expected to be launched in the US.

The US market will have to wait for yet-to-be-unveiled production versions of the ID CROZZ electric crossover and ID BUZZ electric microbus set to come in 2021 and 2022.

Now they have a new one to be unveiled at the LA Auto Show later this month.

We reported on VW teasing the concept last month, and based on the render, it looked like a sedan and VW had already unveiled a sedan ID concept: the ID VIZZION.

The German automaker has now unveiled more images of the vehicle, and it confirms that it’s actually a wagon version of the VIZZION sedan concept:

Volkswagen wrote about the ID. SPACE VIZZION concept in a press release today:

The ID. SPACE VIZZION is a wagon of tomorrow that combines the aerodynamic characteristics of a Gran Turismo with the spaciousness of an SUV. Stylistically, the ID. SPACE VIZZION follows the design DNA of the ID. family, yet has a completely independent and progressive character. Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design, commented on the release of the images: So far, with our ID. family, we have shown what is possible with electric vehicles in each known car category. With the ID. SPACE VIZZION we create a new, fully electric segment. VW didn’t reveal much about the specs of the vehicle other than the range, which they claim is “up to 590 kilometers (WLTP) or 300 miles (EPA).” The German automaker said that the previously unveiled sedan version of the vehicle was equipped with a 111 kWh battery pack.

Today, VW confirmed that they plan to bring a production version of the ID. SPACE VIZZION to market in late 2021, and will come in “different versions for North America, Europe, and China.”

