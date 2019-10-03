Watch Porsche build a Taycan electric car from the ground up

Porsche has released raw footage of a Taycan electric car being built from the ground up in their factory in Zuffenhausen.

Last month, Porsche started production of the Taycan, its first all-electric car.

It’s the most money the German automaker has ever invested into a single-vehicle program and they are pretty proud of how it turned out.

They produced an interesting video about the process:

“Watch how our first all-electric sports car is made within the new wing in our main plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany. Every step is optimized to produce the Taycan efficiently and with detailed precision – achieving the highest level of craftsmanship that is innately Porsche.”

Here’s the ‘How the Taycan is Made’ video:

It shows an impressive production process, including some particularly interesting parts like the “marriage” of the powertrain with the body of the vehicle.

Yesterday, the automaker confirmed that it is adding another 500 jobs at its factory and headquarters in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen for the Taycan.

It now brings the total new jobs to produce the Taycan to 2,000.

Porsche originally planned to produce 20,000 Taycans per year at the factory, which is a significant volume for the relatively small premium automaker.

Now the automaker says that it is increasing the production capacity without confirming a new volume number after seeing higher demand than expected.

Porsche unveiled the higher-end versions of the Taycan last month after a long development program.

As the first all-electric car from the iconic sports carmaker, the Taycan was mostly well-received though its price is seen as high by many people.

Most people placed their reservations before Porsche confirmed the price. However, the automaker says that less expensive versions of the Taycan are coming next year.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.