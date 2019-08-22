Rivian releases video of its electric pickup-truck camper option

Rivian is hyping up its electric pickup truck with a new video of it being used with a camper configuration, as it is about to take it on a tour for reservation holders to see it ahead of production.

Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck

In many ways, Rivian has launched the current electric pickup truck craze.

Since the startup unveiled the R1T last year, both Ford and GM have announced electric pickup truck programs. Tesla is also working on its own electric pickup to be unveiled later this year.

Rivian is differentiating itself by designing and marketing the R1T as an “adventure vehicle.”

With a battery pack configuration of up to 180 kWh, the pickup can have a range of up to 400 miles, which can really enable some adventures.

Furthermore, they have been working on some modular box systems to offer many different options for owners to find different use cases for the electric pickup truck.

Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck Camper Mode

One of those possible configurations can result in a zero-emission camper version of the R1T electric pickup truck.

Earlier this year, Rivian unveiled it at the Overland Expo with a focus on a prototype camp kitchen that fits inside a storage tunnel between the bed and the cabin:

In a new email to reservation holders yesterday, Rivian describes the kitchen system:

Powered by the same battery pack that powers the R1T, our camp kitchen is designed to make food prep easy and cooking fun. It features a slide-out cabinet with an induction cooktop, built-in sink, dish rack, five-gallon water tank, and storage for all the camp utensils and tools you need to build a proper feast.

They sent out staff members on a camping trip in Arizona to showcase the camper configuration of the electric pickup truck.

We reported on it earlier this year based on a few pictures that they released, but they have now released a video of the trip with a closer look at the camper mode:

Along with the new promotional video, Rivian told reservation holders this week that it will be coming to them soon to give them an opportunity to see the R1t and R1S, an SUV built on the same platform as the pickup truck.

The startup says that it will go to Atlanta, Seattle, and San Francisco.

More cities are set to follow, but it will apparently have to wait until next year.

Based on information released at the launch event last year, the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck will start at $69,000 before incentives in the US, and it will go into production next year.

