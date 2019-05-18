Rivian unveils camper version of its R1T electric pickup truck with incredible features

Electric pickup truck startup Rivian has unveiled a very interesting camper version of its R1T electric pickup truck with very useful features.

In many ways, Rivian has launched the current electric pickup truck craze.

Since the startup unveiled the R1T last year, both Ford and GM have announced electric pickup truck programs. Tesla is also working on its own electric pickup to be unveiled later this year.

Rivian is differentiating itself by designing and marketing the R1T as an “adventure vehicle”.

With a battery pack configuration of up to 180 kWh, the pickup can have a range of up to 400 miles, which can really enable some adventures.

Furthermore, they have been working on some modular box systems to offer many different options for owners to find different use cases for the electric pickup truck.

Now they have unveiled a camper configuration of the R1T at the Overland Expo:

The tent in the bed is not what makes this a cool camper setup. Rivian’s R1T has a storage tunnel between the bed and the cabin.

They have designed a prototype camping kitchen system with that fits inside that storage area.

Rivian describes the system:

“We’ve cooked up a mobile kitchen prototype that showcases just one of the many ways to utilize the extra storage space in the R1T. It features 2 induction burners, a sink, 5 gallons of water storage and keeps all your cookware and utensils organized while you’re out in the wild.”

They didn’t confirm if they are going to bring the system to market.

The Rivian R1T will start at $69,000 before incentives in the US and it will go into production next year.

Earlier this year, Rivian announces investments from Ford and Amazon.

Electrek’s Take

That’s awesome. I want one. There’s something so appealing about a fully-electric vehicle that can also serve as a camper.

You can travel anywhere on zero-emission.

It’s also really showcasing the usefulness of this storage system. They could also design other accessories to fit into this storage tunnel.

Combined with Rivian’s modular box systems, the R1T electric pickup could really prove to be a utility powerhouse.

I am more excited than ever about the Rivian R1T and now with investments from Ford and Amazon, I am growing more confident about the startup’s ability to bring the vehicle to production.

