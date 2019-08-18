Nearly one year ago to the day, we first revealed Curtiss Motorcycle’s upcoming Zeus V8 electric motorcycle. And now we’re learning that the innovative electric motorcycle has already begun production thanks to a recently announced partnership.

Zeus V8 to be built by manufacturing partnership

That partnership, forged between Fast Radius and Curtiss Motorcycles, indicated that the two companies would use “hybrid manufacturing processes” to build the distinctive V8 styled motorcycle.

According to Zeus, Fast Radius has already produced more than 60 parts and components for the bike at more than 95 percent yield.

As explained by Brian Simms, VP of Sales at Fast Radius:

“Our partnership with Curtiss is ideal because it allows them to do what they do best—designing stunning motorcycles—while we do what we do best—matching the project with the right technology and getting quality parts made quickly. We’re looking forward to innovating with Curtiss as they grow their brand.”

The partnership claims that the first 100 motorcycles are already in production and will be available to the public in 2020.

The price? $75,000

The motorcycle, known officially as the Zeus 8, features a prominent splayed V8-styled battery pack enclosure. Those eight cylinders hold 16.8 kWh of battery, which is more capacity than most other electric motorcycles. Without accessory or add-on packs, Zero’s largest battery currently tips the scales at 14.4 kWh.

That extra battery capacity is all the more important on the Zeus 8, thanks to its generous 160 kW (217 hp) motor. With that much power, every bit of battery capacity is necessary to eke out sufficient range.

Wild designs from Curtiss Motorcycles

Of course the Zeus 8 isn’t the only far out electric motorcycle coming out of the Curtiss design center.

Last month Curtiss unveiled the design of its Hades electric motorcycle. It offers up a one-of-a-kind aesthetic, though one that has been described as “phallic” by many observers. And keeping in line with Curtiss’ ultra-premium brand, the bike also features the same sky high price as the Zeus 8 at $75,000.

But Curtiss has made it clear that it intends to drop down from the ultra-premium line to just plain old premium electric motorcycles with its Psyche electric motorcycle.

Priced at just $30,000, Curtiss has admitted that the Psyche is specifically designed to compete with the Harley-Davidson LiveWire hitting the roads this Fall.

What do you think of all of these wild designs from Curtiss Motorcycles? We want to hear your thoughts in the comments section below!

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.