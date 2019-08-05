France-based Newron is showing off their new electric motorcycle design, which uses curved wooden body panels for a unique aesthetic.

Electric motorcycle designs have been getting increasingly creative lately.

From cute, rounded, light electric motorcycles to aggressive, borderline phallic concept motorcycles, e-bikes offer an amount of design latitude that just isn’t attainable with gas motorcycles.

Case in point: the Newron electric motorcycle. This bike helps hammer that point home with a truly one-of-a-kind design.

Newron electric motorcycle

The Newron team, fresh off stints in accelerators from Dassault Systems and Advans, recently unveiled their latest concept electric motorcycle.

The bike is built around the large central battery pack, a design theme that runs common in many other electric motorcycles.

But unlike the conventionally shaped (or sometimes less conventionally shaped) batteries in most electric motorcycles, the Newron electric motorcycle’s battery takes on a barrel shape. LED lights surrounding the barrel battery appear to be color changing based on different images supplied by the company.

The battery pack is clearly visible on the Newron thanks to another striking design consideration: the beautiful, open wooden body panels. The curved wood panels create a sort of skeleton effect, accentuating the naked cruiser design with natural accents.

The wood even continues down onto the girder fork, which is another design becoming popular among electric motorcycles lately.

While the power and speed of the motorcycle haven’t yet been revealed, we can at least see the generously sized powerhouse coaxially mounted with the single-sided swingarm.

As if the Newron electric motorcycle wasn’t unique enough already, check out what appears to be a drive shaft built into that swingarm. Of course driveshaft motorcycles aren’t all that new, but there aren’t many examples in the electric motorcycle industry.

Like most new electric motorcycles, the Newron is designed with built-in smart tech. The company says it should have an intelligent power meter that can regulate your energy usage based on your planned destination. If your battery is starting to get low, it will be able to help throttle you back accordingly to ensure you can complete your route.

The Newron team is currently planning a limited initial run for the Newron electric motorcycle, with perhaps just 12 units produced next year. The goal is to then expand production in 2021.

Electrek’s Take

I’m loving the new designs for electric motorcycles that we’re seeing. Of course this one is a concept and the chances that it will be produced are anyone’s guess. But the Newron team seem to have strong support and key players that could actually make it happen.

Even more importantly, it helps show that the growing electric motorcycle industry is still a rapidly evolving space. It may be dominated by a few key players, but it still has room for the barrage of new startups that we’re seeing.

That’s exciting news and means we should still be seeing an awesome array of creative designs for years to come. At that point, it will be up to the market to decide what works and which companies survive.

To me it almost feels like the US automotive market 100 years ago, back when dozens and dozens of companies all competed to put their own cars in consumers’ garages. I wonder if we’ll be left with a Big Three electric motorcycle companies in a few decades?

via: Newron, Newatlas

