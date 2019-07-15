Porsche releases bizarre ad about going electric, Taycan makes Formula E appearance

Porsche is ramping up its electrification efforts ahead of the launch of the Taycan, its first all-electric car, in just over a month.

Now it has released a bizarre new promotional video about going electric and a Taycan prototype made an appearance at the Formula E finale this weekend.

On June 30, some people in London spotted the lights on the London Eye ferris wheel seemingly malfunctioning as they were repeatedly turning on and off.

As it turns out, we now learn that it was actually electricity, as an entity, sending a message to Porsche in morse code.

The German automaker released a video of the marketing stunt revealing that the message says ‘Hey Porsche, get me out on the road. Love, electricity’:

Based on the comments on the video, people are not impressed by the marketing stunt:

Nonetheless, many people are excited about the upcoming launch of the Taycan and Porsche recently showed another prototype.

For months, there have been sightings around the world of camouflaged Taycan prototypes during its test program.

Porsche officially debuted the prototypes in China on a Shanghai racetrack.

The German automaker said that it would be part of a “triple run demo” at three racetracks around the world. The two next events would be the Hill Run as part of the Festival of Speed at Goodwood and the season finale of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in New York from July 13-14, 2019.

We reported on the Taycan zipping through the Goodwood racetrack last week and now another prototype made an appearance in Brooklyn for the Formula E finale.

Here’s some pictures:

Porsche works driver Neel Jani, who was behind the wheel in New York and has been confirmed to be a driver for Porsche’s upcoming Formula E team, said about the car:

“In Formula E, recuperation plays an important part in the race strategy. In a production car, intelligent energy recovery can make it possible to achieve significant benefits in terms of range. I was surprised by the long range of the new Taycan even when driven spiritedly round a race track. That is due to its performance-oriented battery and the sophisticated energy management system.”

Jani also commented on the development program of the Porsche Taycan: “Like our Formula E car, it has a Porsche drivetrain that is designed for performance and reliability. No matter whether it is a racing car or a series-production model, it is extremely important to drive many miles in the test phase and to gain experience with the vehicle.” Porsche is expected to unveil the production version of the Taycan in September and start deliveries to dealerships shortly after.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.