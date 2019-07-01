Porsche officially debuts Taycan prototype, showcases the electric car on racetracks around the world

Porsche is now officially showing off its Taycan prototypes. Even though the company is still camouflaging the vehicle with exhaust pipes, it is showcasing the electric car on racetracks around the world.

Starting in Shanghai, the German automaker brought a prototype Taycan to the Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) for the “first official demo laps.”

It was driven by Li Chao, a driver from the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia, who came out of the experience particularly impressed with the handling:

“The exceptional performance typical for Porsche was a clear development objective for the Taycan. You can sense that right from the start. From uncompromisingly sporty to surprisingly comfortable, the chassis of the new Taycan covers a wide range and successfully combines the precise handling of a sports car and the long-distance comfort of a saloon. In addition to its low centre of gravity, the rear-axle steering also plays a crucial role. The Taycan steers into corners very directly and has plenty of grip.”

Porsche shared a few pictures of the Porsche Taycan prototype’s visit in Shanghai:

As you can see, the prototype is still heavilly camouflaged and despite being now officially shown by the automaker, it still has fake exhaust pipe.

It looks very similar to the Taycan prototype previously spotted in the wild.

Now Porsche plans to bring Taycan prototypes on racetracks around the world for demo laps in the next few weeks.

Following the Shanghai display, they will participate in the Hill Run as part of the Festival of Speed at Goodwood from July 4-7, 2019 and at the season finale of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in New York from July 13-14, 2019.

Here’s the plan for what they are calling the Taycan Triple demo Run:

The goal appears to be to showcase the Taycan’s sustained performance on the track – something that the automaker has been proposing as a differentiating factor against Tesla’s performance electric cars.

Porsche has previously mentioned that unlike Tesla’s performance vehicles, the Taycan is going to be able to maintain continuous higher power output for long periods of time.

The German automaker even said that the ‘Porsche Taycan will drive like a 911‘.

After this tour, the Porsche Taycan’s production version is expected to finally debut in September before its market launch.

