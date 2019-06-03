WideWheel vs Boosted Rev vs Turbowheel Lightning – electric scooter showdown

With the number of high powered, dual wheel electric scooters growing, it only makes sense to stack them up against each other. Here we’ll compare three of the best high power electric scooters we’ve seen on Electrek: the Mercane WideWheel from FluidFreeRide, the Turbowheel Lightning from eWheels, and the Rev from Boosted.

Widewheel vs Boosted Rev vs Turbowheel Lightning

While Lime and Bird scooters can be great for a short hop around town, their 250 W motors are quite limiting.

Lower power scooters often available as budget-level $300-$500 consumer options simply don’t have enough ‘oomph’ to tackle hills, support heavier riders, or provide quick acceleration.

That’s where these heavy-duty scooters come in. The $1,199 WideWheel, $1,599 Boosted Rev, and $1,690 Turbowheel Lightning aren’t cheap, but they are certainly worth the cost for anyone considering a more serious commuter scooter.

I’ve previously reviewed all three, and I’d rate all three as certifiably awesome. They are simply top tier scooters with power to spare. But they weren’t created equally, which is why we’ll need to stack them up against each other.

Check out my video comparison of the scooters below, and read on for an even more detailed electric scooter face off!

We’ll compare the scooters based on six different categories: Power, speed, range, build quality, convenience, and comfort.

Power

When it comes to power, the Turbowheel Lightning wins easily. It is rated for 2 kW continuous and 3.6 kW peak. There’s no substitute for raw power like that. Just check out the burnouts I could do in the video above.

Turbowheel Lightning sports dual 1 kW continuous motors

The Boosted Rev comes in second with a rating of 1.5 kW continuous.

The peak power isn’t published, but I’d guess that we’re talking somewhere in the range of 2.5 kW peak.

The Boosted Rev features dual 750 W continuous motors

Lastly, the WideWheel scooter has the lowest power of the group, at 1 kW continuous. Again, the peak power will be higher though and is likely around 2 kW.

While I’m ranking this scooter third, it is by no means low power. The WideWheel still launches incredibly quickly from a stop and you can spin the tires if you aren’t careful. These are all high power scooters with more than enough strength for hills and heavy riders.

The WideWheel rocks dual 500 W motors

Speed

The Turbowheel Lightning wins again on speed. It is rated for 40 mph or 64 km/h, which is fairly insane. In my review, I got up to 37 mph (60 km/h) before I chickened out and grabbed the brakes. And that was on flat ground!

The WideWheel comes in next at 25 mph (40 km/h), though you have to go through a series of button presses to unlock the higher speed, as it ships with a 15 mph (25 km/h) speed limit. Honestly, the 15 mph limit already feels pretty fast, especially on a scooter that stable.

The Boosted Rev is third, but only by a hair. Its 24 mph (38 km/h) top speed will be plenty for most riders.

Range

The Turbowheel Lightning and the WideWheel electric scooters both offer batteries in the 600 Wh range, while the Boosted has a smaller battery with around half of that capacity.

The Turbowheel Lightning’s specs claim that it will take you as far as 44 miles (71 km), though that’s only if you slow down considerably.

Turbowheel Lightning has two charge ports to power up twice as fast

The WideWheel claims more like 20 miles (32 km), which is a pretty fair estimate in my experience.

The Boosted Rev claims 22 miles (35 km) of range, though that’s at a lower power level and speed.

Build quality

The Boosted Rev definitely wins for build quality. The scooter is incredibly well made. Just as some of Boosted’s earliest electric skateboards are still riding around after 5+ years, I can see the Boosted Rev still working great half a decade from now.

The WideWheel and the Turbowheel Lightning are both well made. I’m definitely not knocking them. But you can tell that the attention to detail and the level of over-building are simply higher on the Boosted Rev. While the other two spent their dollars on suspension and ride comfort (which we’ll touch on soon), Boosted focused on craftsmanship – and it shows.

Convenience

Convenience with electric scooters is all about portability. Sure, it may ride great, but how easy is it to fold up and stow under your desk at work or carry it up the stairs to your apartment?

The WideWheel folds down to the smallest size of all the scooters, especially since it is the only one with folding handlebars. If you need to fold up a scooter to fit in a tight space, the WideWheel is the one you want.

Folding bars on the WideWheel help it take up the smallest footprint

The Boosted Rev also folds down fairly narrow, except that it has extra wide handlebars. Those mountain bike-style handlebars are awesome when you’re riding and make you feel extra stable. But they mean the scooter is also quite wide when folded – something to consider. The Boosted does have the nicest folding mechanism though, which works with just one hand. So it scores points there.

Both the Boosted Rev and Turbowheel Lightning have wide handlebars when folded

The Turbowheel Lightning is foldable, but it’s the least portable of the bunch. It weighs 77 lbs (35 kg) and so you won’t really want to carry it up a flight of stairs. The most you’d probably be able to do is pick it up to put it in a car. I’ve done that a few times and it works – but only just. The 45 lb (20 kg) WideWheel and 46 lb (21 kg) Boosted Rev are much easier to lift and carry.

Comfort

Full suspension scooters will always be more comfortable than non-suspension scooters.

Both the Turbowheel Lightning and the WideWheel have full suspension, though the suspension on the Turbowheel Lightning is legendary. The travel is quite large and you can hit large potholes or bumps without feeling much of anything on the scooter.

The WideWheel’s suspension is also quite good, but it doesn’t have as much travel as the Turbowheel Lightning. It still performs well on and off road, and can absolutely handle a commute.

The Boosted Rev has large fat tires which are good at absorbing some road shock, but uneven terrain still makes the ride quite bumpy. Don’t even think about riding smoothly over cobblestones. While that would be fairly comfortable on the Turbowheel Lightning and somewhat comfortable on the WideWheel, you’ll be bouncing pretty good on the Boosted Rev.

On smooth streets and bike lanes, all three are just about equally comfortable to ride – which is to say extremely comfortable. But when you venture out onto rough terrain, that’s where the WideWheel and Turbowheel Lightning start to show off.

Summary

Each one of these scooters is awesome and I consider myself fortunate to have been able to commute on all three.

I would gladly ride any of these as my daily rider electric scooter. It’s hard to choose a favorite, and that choice is obviously quite personal. If your budget is the main factor, the WideWheel will save you around $400 (or $600 now that it is on sale).

If you have crazy hills to climb or need the best suspension for torn up roads, the Turbowheel Lightning is likely a great option for you.

If you want a scooter that is backed by the world leader in electric skateboards and will likely last for years and years of abuse, then the Boosted Rev is likely the right scooter for you.

Ultimately, as long as you’re out there having fun and avoiding burning gas, you can’t go wrong with any of these electric scooters!

