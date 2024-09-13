Podcast: Tesla Robotaxi prototype spotted, Porsche Macan range, Lucid teases next-gen, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss a Tesla Robotaxi prototype being spotted, the Porsche Macan range, Lucid teasing its next-gen, and more.
- Tesla is testing a goofy camouflaged Robotaxi prototype ahead of reveal
- Tesla self-driving promises are getting weaker on new cars
- Tesla’s Full Self-Driving v12.5 rollout on HW3 failed, what happens next?
- Tesla appears to be winding down its Cybertruck wrapping business
- Tesla is looking to sell its first virtual power plant
- This retro-futuristic Renault R17 EV restomod needs to go into production immediately [Video]
- Porsche Macan EV hits US dealers Sep 30; EPA range just certified at 308mi
- Lucid teases its new midsize electric SUV: Here’s our best look yet at the sub-$50K EV
- Lucid’s (LCID) latest software update is a big one with new 3D lane visualization and more
- The only pickup truck awarded an IIHS Top Safety+ rating is the all-electric Rivian R1T
- Mercedes will start testing EVs with solid-state batteries on the road ‘in a few months’
