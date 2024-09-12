Porsche Macan EV hits US dealers Sep 30; EPA range just certified at 308mi

Porsche Macan EV (Source: Porsche)

Porsche’s long-awaited Macan EV will finally hit US dealers on September 30th, and we’ve also just learned that it will have an EPA-certified range of 308 miles, or 288 for the “Turbo” version.

We’ve been waiting what seems like forever for the Porsche Macan to come out – Seth even got to go see it in Germany last October – and now the car is finally (almost) here, arriving later this month in US dealers.

Porsche told us that the ships carrying the cars are en route, and depending on which coast you’re on, they should arrive in the last week or two of this month. But Porsche and its dealers have been communicating the Sept 30th date for Macan availability – so if you’re looking forward to this car, you’ve only got a couple weeks to get your affairs in order (you can use our affiliate link to contact local dealers and get in line).

And today we’ve learned one of the final steps before getting these cars on the road has been submitted, as the Macan EV has been officially rated at 308 miles EPA range, or 288 miles for the Turbo. These numbers are lower than the European 381-mile WLTP range, but WLTP ranges are always higher due to different testing protocols.

So we expected a range of around 300 miles for the Macan EV, and that’s what we got. Though Porsche also told us that range will be “10-15% higher in real world.”

These range numbers translate to an MPGe rating of 98, or 91 MPGe for the Turbo version. Both of these numbers are higher than any Taycan efficiency numbers, which is somewhat incongruous given the Macan is a larger vehicle.

When the Taycan came out, it had pretty low EPA-rated range/efficiency numbers, but it turned out those estimates were highly conservative and that Porsche voluntarily lowered its numbers in order to “underpromise and overdeliver.” So it looks like Porsche is looking to do the same thing again here.

However, other preliminary US reviews we’ve seen showed the Macan having high-200s mile range. We haven’t had a chance to do a range test on the Macan ourselves, yet, so we can’t confirm those numbers.

So, as usual, “your mileage may vary,” but it looks like the car will have more than enough range for buyers.

It’s also capable of 270kW charging, which Porsche says will allow it to charge from 10-80% in 21 minutes. This is plenty quick enough to fill up at a lunch stop, long bathroom + stretch break, or whatever else, and get you back on the road without significant delay.

In this day and age, quick charging speeds is really the more important thing to focus on anyway, and there are big changes on the horizon in that respect, with Porsche committing to NACS connectors in 2025.

However, despite the Macan EV being a 2025 model, it will retain the previous SAE CCS port, and will not use the NACS part for the foreseeable future. So you’ll have to stay tuned for more updates in that respect, including potential adapter availability (Porsche is currently not on Tesla’s NACS “coming soon” page, and the NACS rollout has been slowed by Supercharging chaos caused by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s impromptu firing of the entire Supercharger team).

