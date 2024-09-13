This retro-futuristic Renault R17 EV restomod needs to go into production immediately [Video]

French automaker Renault recently unveiled an all-electric restomod of its classic R17 model launched in 1971. Imagined through a collaboration with French designer Ora Ïto, this unique Renault EV is a home run blending of a classic past with the technology of the future, and it needs to go into production.

Forgive us for covering this unveiling so late, but Renault is admittedly not on the forefront of our news radar when it comes to EVs and new models. The French automaker does currently sell all-electric models, but its not exactly known for delivering sleek and sexy modes of transportation.

That was a different story in the 1970s, when Renault debuted the R17 coupe, which saw a production run in Europe throughout the decade. During that time, the R17 was marketed in the US, but only sold in small numbers. We’d argue those sales numbers would change if Renault brought the EV restomod seen below into production and global markets.

Since 2021, Renault has developed a number of unique creative projects that collaborate with brilliant minds in design to showcase exercises in concepts that nod to the automaker’s 125-year heritage and notable models that have made their imprint on car culture.

Renault’s latest project is an exquisite EV version of the classic R17 coupe, reimagined for the modern world with the help of French designer Ora Ïto.

Source: Renault





This EV concept is the stuff Renault should be selling

In the US, at least. Europeans may not have quite the appetite (or parking space) for this style of vehicle these days, but this Renault EV concept is a work of art, in our opinion, and we want to see more. The R17 restomod debuted at Maison5 in Paris last week as the fourth collaboration with Ora Ïto in as many years.

As you can see from the image comparison below, the Renault EV concept combines new and old in a beautiful sculptural redesign that holds true to the original but accentuates all elements in a futuristic yet familiar style.

The EV version of the Renault R17 is 17 cm wider and appears to have a slightly shorter rear for better aerodynamics. It also has redesigned wings and wheels for a more modern-day look that is still retro-looking.

The two original headlamps have been transformed into four narrower rectangular modules with rounded corners and the the rear lights are now a single strip. Under the hood, Renault and Ïto have replaced the original R17’s front-wheel drive and longitudinal engine with fuel injection with a rear EV powertrain that boasts 270 horsepower.

The Renault EV concept’s interior was designed to maintain the comfort of the original R17, while improving certain components for the all-electric age. The seats were redesigned around the original “petal” structure with new upholstery, and the dash now features a central screen as well as four small geometric screens behind the steering wheel, inspired by the dials of the original model. Ora Ïto spoke about the design process and the thought behind this reimagined version of a classic Renault vehicle:

We kept the most distinctive design features of Renault 17, starting with the front end. My aim was to add stye and flow, but without altering the character of R17. You can still see the original Renault 17 and its sports coupé looks. I wanted to add my own design codes, accentuating some of the characteristics with a futuristic touch to give them a more timeless look. This is what I did with the wheels, for example. My signature is also visible inside the car. We teleported Renault 17 into the future, making a few subtle changes that give it a whole new look. Our key phrase was: ‘a detail is not a detail’. There is a certain ambivalence in that it is not intended to be taken entirely at face value. We were also aiming for a lighthearted touch. Renault has a strong identity and I like that. You recognize a Renault when you see one, and this restomod is no exception to the rule.

Renault shared that BEV concept sits atop a carbon fiber chassis and its “Galactic Brown” exterior is an original shade developed specially for this EV. The R17 restomod will be on display at Renault’s booth at the Paris Motor Show, taking place October 14-20, 2024. You can see more of the EV in Renault’s video below:

Source: Renault

Electrek’s take

I will come right out and say I adore this car. I’ve always had a soft spot for all things retro, especially those that nod to design elements from the 1980s get me every time.

I loved the Hyundai IONIQ 5 when it came out for the same reason—hell, I still love the IONIQ 5. However, this Renault EV concept has taken it to another level. Hyundai developed something similar with its N Vision 74 concept, which was recently announced to be going into production, so why can’t Renault do the same?

I’m sure it’s easier said than done. Still, I think many people would gravitate toward these types of EVs because they’re not such a deviation from traditional design and provide a classic look with all the benefits of zero emissions. It feels like a slam dunk, and I hope others agree with me and speak up.

If this concept came to fruition, I would 100% consider buying one )as long as I don’t have to move to France). What do you guys think? Dope, or nope?