Lucid teases its new midsize electric SUV: Here’s our best look yet at the sub-$50K EV

Lucid is giving us a closer look as it teases its upcoming lower-cost midsize electric SUV. During its Technology and Manufacturing Day, Lucid revealed a new teaser of the electric crossover, offering a glimpse into the EV maker’s more affordable lineup.

Lucid teases its upcoming midsize electric SUV

CEO Peter Rawlinson revealed Lucid was planning to launch an EV priced around $50,000. The new midsize electric models are aimed “right in the heart of Tesla Model 3, Model Y territory.”

Although we knew a midsize electric crossover would be one of the new models, Lucid told Electrek last month that three will actually hit the market.

Based on its new midsize platform, one will be a crossover SUV, the other an electric sedan, and the third is yet to be confirmed. However, it could be a possible off-road-focused model as Lucid expands into new segments.

During Tuesday’s tech event, Lucid revealed a new teaser (shown above), giving us a glimpse at the upcoming electric SUV.

The company said the new crossover will utilize its new tech “to deliver the same range as competitors while using a smaller battery.”

Lucid Air (left) and Gravity SUV (right) models (Source: Lucid)

The midsize EVs will be powered by Lucid’s new Atlas drive train, unveiled Tuesday. Lucid said the drive train is smaller, enabling more interior space and higher efficiency than competitors.

Lucid’s midsize platform is slated to enter production in late 2026 with starting prices under $50,000.

According to US trademark filings earlier this year, the midsize model could be known as Earth. A filing for an Earth Dream Edition was also made, among others, for Cross Air, Air Cross, and Airspace.

Lucid Gravity SUV testing (Source: Lucid)

With the 2025 Lucid Air Pure being the “most energy-efficient mass production car ever,” the company will build upon the tech and innovations used in its current EVs to unlock even more range and efficiency.

Lucid also confirmed its first electric SUV, the Gravity, will feature a NACS port in 2025. Production is expected to begin later this year ahead of customer deliveries.

(Source: Lucid Motors)

Electrek’s Take

Rawlinson claims Lucid is already years ahead of the competition. With the most energy-efficient EV on the market, he has a point.

Lucid aims to build upon its success with new in-house tech to drive even more efficiency while slashing costs.

With the 2025 Air starting at $69,900, Lucid is already proving its tech can cut costs. The first Air Dream Edition started at $169,900.

With several new EVs launching at under $50,000, Lucid looks to expand into new segments to drive sales. Its next-gen EV lineup will start with the highly anticipated Gravity SUV.