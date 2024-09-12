 Skip to main content

Tesla appears to be winding down its Cybertruck wrapping business

Sep 12 2024
Tesla appears to be winding down its Cybertruck wrapping business with fewer options and availability.

The Cybertruck only comes in its natural stainless steel finish, but right before launching the electric pickup truck, Tesla launched its own wraping business at select service centers.

Starting with Model 3 and Model Y, but the timing was perfect for Cybertruck, which needs wraps in order to come in different colors.

Tesla quickly started to offer Cybertruck wraps with 2 colors, which was later expanded to 11 colors.

The service was only offered at a handful of service centers in California and Texas.

Now, Tesla has updated its online shop to cut down Cybertruck wrap colors to just three:

The color available now are Satin Rose Gold, Satin Stealth Black, and Satin Ceramic White.

Interestingly, Tesla is not listing any Texas location for film application any longer. Now, the automaker only mentions the West Covina, Oceanside, Costa Mesa and Santa Clara, CA service centers as being able to apply Cybertruck wraps.

The same goes for Model 3 and Model Y wraps although more colors are still available for those.

Electrek’s Take

Top comment by MorinMoss

Liked by 6 people

how do you "wind down" something that barely wound UP?

View all comments

Both the reduction of the wrap colors for Cybertrucks and the reduction in service centers capable of installtion them could mean that Tesla is winding down its wrapping business.

We thought that the number of service centers capable of installing wraps would increase rapidly – not decrease.

Probably Tesla didn’t see a lot of demand for it. It’s not overly surprising considering its prices weren’t the most competitive. Tesla reduced them earlier this year, but you can still often find third-parties doing it for cheaper.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Fred Lambert

