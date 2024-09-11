Jeep, Ram owner plots EV ramp up in Michigan to prep first electric models for launch

Jeep and Ram owner Stellantis is investing over $406 million to retool three Michigan plants as part of plans to ramp up EV production. The new funding comes as it preps for the first electric Jeep, Dodge, and Ram EV pickup to hit the US market.

Jeep, Ram to kick off Stellantis’ EV ramp up in the US

Stellantis announced today’s new investments are part of a “multi-energy strategy.” Over $235 million of the funding will accelerate the retooling of its Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP).

The company confirmed the SHAP facility will be its first in the US to build an all-electric vehicle, Ram’s electric pickup. Stellantis said the Ram 1500 REV electric pickup will launch in late 2024 and be built alongside the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger (range-extended model).

Based on the STLA Frame platform, Ram’s electric pickup offers up to 500 (229 kWh battery) or 350 miles (168 kWh battery) range.

Other investments include about $97.6 million into its Warren Truck Assembly Plant (WTAP) to prepare for Jeep’s first global EV, the Wagoneer S.

Jeep’s Wagoneer S will be one of four EVs launched globally by the end of 2025. The other three include the Wrangler-inspired Recon EV, a new mainstream electric crossover SUV, and a Renegade EV starting under $25,000.

Jeep Recon electric SUV (Source: Stellantis)

Stellantis will also retool its Dundee Engine Plant (DEP) to assemble, weld, and test battery trays for its STLA Frame architecture.

The facility will also produce front and rear beams for the STLA Large platform. Production is slated for 2024 and 2026, respectively.

Jeep EV roadmap (Source: Stellantis)

The new investments are part of Stellantis’s broader Dare Forward 2030 strategy, which calls for 100% of passenger car sales in Europe and 50% of its passenger car and light-duty truck sales in the US to be electric by 2030.

2025 Ram 1500 REV (Source: Ram)

Dodge, another Stellantis brand, is launching its first EV, the 2024 Charger Daytona. The brand claims the Scat Pack model maintains its title as the “World’s quickest and most powerful muscle car.”

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV Scat Pack (Source: Stellantis)

Electrek’s Take

Stellantis is about to launch the first Jeep, Dodge, and Ram EVs in North America just as US rivals Ford and GM pull back on major initiatives.

Ford is scrapping plans for its electric three-row SV, opening the door for Jeep, which will launch its first EV in the US later this year. Instead, Ford is doubling down on smaller, more affordable electric cars.

GM pushed back several EV projects, including the opening of its electric truck plant in Michigan and an EV battery factory in Indiana.

Will Jeep and Ram take advantage of the opportunity? Jeep is undergoing a brand revamp and is looking to reverse a five-year sales slump.

According to CEO Antonio Filosa, Jeep’s electric SUV will not launch until it is of “perfect quality” as the company looks to turn things around in its most important market. The Wagoneer S is expected to play a key role.