Jeep’s first EV for the US could be delayed if it’s not ‘perfect quality’

The first all-electric Jeep may not arrive at US dealerships this fall as planned. According to Jeep’s CEO, Antonio Filosa, the company’s first EV could launch later than expected. As Filosa made clear, “no launch if the quality isn’t perfect.”

Jeep’s first EV could still be delayed in the US

Jeep unveiled its first global electric SUV, the Wagoneer S, in May. Filosa boasted that the Wagoneer S is “distinctively a Jeep and 100% electric in every way. “

You can see that Jeep has not swayed from its roots, with iconic design elements that buyers expect from the rugged SUV maker.

Jeep did infuse modern updates like a redesigned seven-slot grille with ambient cast lightning to distinguish it as an EV. It’s also Jeep’s most aerodynamic SUV yet, with a CD of just 0.29.

On the inside, you will find Jeep’s latest tech and software, including a massive “best-in-class” display with over 45″ of screen space.

Jeep said the Wagoneer S will arrive at dealerships this fall with a starting price of $71,995. However, that may not be the case.

Jeep Wagoneer S (Source: Stellantis)

Filosa said the electric Wagoneer is almost ready, but if its quality is not up to par, it may not launch on time. Speaking with Automotive News, Filosa made clear, “No launch if the quality isn’t perfect.”

As Jeep’s first electric SUV for North America, its most important market, the Wagoneer S, is crucial as it looks to revamp the brand.

Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition Radar Red interior (Source: Jeep)

“I want perfect quality, and I know that we are close, but close is not good enough,” Filosa explained. Jeep’s CEO said quality is more important than timing, suggesting its first EV could still be delayed.

Reversing slumping sales

With sales slipping over the past five years, Jeep’s electric SUV is vital as the brand looks to reverse falling sales.

However, it’s only one part. Following the Wagoneer S, Jeep will introduce its Wrangler-inspired Recon EV.

Jeep Recon EV (Source: Stellantis)

The electric Jeep Recon features Wrangler-like options like removable doors and windows. Jeep also plans to launch a new mainstream crossover and an electric Renegade priced under $25,000.

Other Jeep models due for an electric upgrade include the Gladiator and Grand Cherokee, but these are not expected to enter production until at least 2027.

Jeep plans electric Renegade for under $25,000 (Source: Stellantis)

Although Jeep’s US sales fell another 19% in the second quarter after slipping 9.3% in Q1, the brand remains hopeful for the second half of 2024.

Jeep recently slashed prices on popular models, including the Grand Cherokee and Compass, which is helping clear inventory. According to Filosa, Jeep’s inventory on dealer lots fell by 12% from July 1 to the end of August.

Jeep Recon electric SUV (Source: Stellantis)

After sales spiked 12% in August, Jeep’s market share rose 22%. The Grand Cherokee and Compass models were Jeep’s main growth drivers, with their best retail sales month in nearly two years.

Filosa said further price cuts could be coming for 2025 Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and Gladiator models.