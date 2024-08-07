Dodge officially reveals prices for its first EV, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona

We are finally learning how much Dodge’s first electric muscle car will cost. Dodge officially announced prices for the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV will start at $59,595. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for the higher-performance Scat Pack model, it will cost an extra $13,500. Both versions qualify for the full $7,500 EV tax credit when leased.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV prices

Dodge’s first EV, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV, will launch with two high-performance options.

The Dodge Charger Daytona R/T, with a standard Direct Connection Stage 1 upgrade, will start at $59,995 (excluding a $1,995 destination fee).

With the Stage 1 upgrade, the electric Dodge Charge packs 496 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque. Dodge claims the base model can hit 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. It also includes a sports suspension for an improved feel on the road.

Starting at $73,190, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV Scat Pack model is equipped with the Direct Connection Stage 2 upgrade. Dodge said the upgrades come straight from the factory, delivering up to 670 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.

Dodge claims the Scat Pack model maintains its throne as the “World’s quickest and most powerful muscle car.”

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV Scat Pack (Source: Stellantis)

With SRT-like performance, the Dodge Charger Daytona EV Scat Pack model can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

Dodge’s range-topping Scat Pack trim includes custom drive modes like Track, Drag, and Custom. You can also select different race options, including launch control and donut mode.

The interior of the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV (Source: Stellantis)

The electric 2024 Charger Daytona models look, drive, and feel like a Dodge, according to the brand’s CEO Matt McAlear.

Dodge’s new EV features its new Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, which emulates the noises and feel of a V8 engine.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV trim Horsepower 0 to 60 mph time Starting price Dodge Charger Daytona R/T 496 hp 4.7 seconds $59,995 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack 670 hp 3.3 seconds $73,190 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona prices and specs (excluding a $1,995 destination fee)

“And we are just getting started.” Dodge will begin building its first EVs at its Windsor Assembly Plan this summer.

Dodge said the R/T and Scat Pack Charger Daytona models qualify for the full $7,500 when leased.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV models are expected to hit dealerships by the end of 2024. In the first half of 2025, Dodge will begin building four-door models.