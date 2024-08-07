 Skip to main content

Dodge officially reveals prices for its first EV, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 7 2024 - 9:58 am PT
7 Comments
Dodge-Charger-EV-prices

We are finally learning how much Dodge’s first electric muscle car will cost. Dodge officially announced prices for the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV will start at $59,595. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for the higher-performance Scat Pack model, it will cost an extra $13,500. Both versions qualify for the full $7,500 EV tax credit when leased.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV prices

Dodge’s first EV, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV, will launch with two high-performance options.

The Dodge Charger Daytona R/T, with a standard Direct Connection Stage 1 upgrade, will start at $59,995 (excluding a $1,995 destination fee).

With the Stage 1 upgrade, the electric Dodge Charge packs 496 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque. Dodge claims the base model can hit 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. It also includes a sports suspension for an improved feel on the road.

Starting at $73,190, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV Scat Pack model is equipped with the Direct Connection Stage 2 upgrade. Dodge said the upgrades come straight from the factory, delivering up to 670 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.

Dodge claims the Scat Pack model maintains its throne as the “World’s quickest and most powerful muscle car.”

Dodge-Charger-EV-prices
2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV Scat Pack (Source: Stellantis)

With SRT-like performance, the Dodge Charger Daytona EV Scat Pack model can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

Dodge’s range-topping Scat Pack trim includes custom drive modes like Track, Drag, and Custom. You can also select different race options, including launch control and donut mode.

Dodge-Charger-EV-prices
The interior of the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV (Source: Stellantis)

The electric 2024 Charger Daytona models look, drive, and feel like a Dodge, according to the brand’s CEO Matt McAlear.

Dodge’s new EV features its new Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, which emulates the noises and feel of a V8 engine.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV trimHorsepower0 to 60 mph timeStarting price
Dodge Charger Daytona R/T496 hp4.7 seconds$59,995
Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack670 hp3.3 seconds$73,190
2024 Dodge Charger Daytona prices and specs (excluding a $1,995 destination fee)

“And we are just getting started.” Dodge will begin building its first EVs at its Windsor Assembly Plan this summer.

Dodge said the R/T and Scat Pack Charger Daytona models qualify for the full $7,500 when leased.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV models are expected to hit dealerships by the end of 2024. In the first half of 2025, Dodge will begin building four-door models.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Dodge

Dodge
Electric Dodge Charger

Electric Dodge Charger

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications