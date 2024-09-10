Lucid confirms Gravity SUV will feature an NACS port and unlock ‘mass savings’

The Lucid Gravity is “set to be the best SUV ever,” CEO Peter Rawlinson said during its Technology & Manufacturing Day on Tuesday. Lucid revealed at the event that the Gravity electric SUV will feature an NACS port, unlocking access to +15,000 Tesla Superchargers. With advanced new tech, the Gravity will enable “mass savings” as Lucid expands into new territory.

“Today demonstrates how the Lucid Gravity is set to be the best SUV ever,” Rawlinson explained Tuesday’s event.

Lucid showcased its electric SUV, explaining how industry-leading tech will unlock even more performance at a lower cost.

The EV maker also introduced its new Atlas drive unit. Lucid said the next-gen drive unit will power its upcoming midsize EV platform. Lucid also gave us our best look yet at the upcoming EV with a new teaser (see the teaser here).

Last month, Lucid confirmed to Electrek that it plans to launch three new lower-cost electric models on the platform. We knew a new midsize electric SUV would challenge Tesla’s sweet spot with the Model Y. A Model 3-rivaling electric sedan is also in the works. The third could be an off-road-focused EV.

Although Lucid’s current tech is already “years ahead of the competition,” according to Rawlinson, the next-gen drive units will be even more advanced.

Lucid Air (left) and Gravity SUV (right) models (Source: Lucid)

Lucid said the new tech is smaller and more efficient than its current drive unit, enabling longer driving range while using less energy.

The company’s proprietary tech stack unlocks “the full potential” of its drive units by enabling control of torque vectoring, traction control, and battery management. In addition to advanced software, Lucid’s vehicles continue to gain capabilities while adding value.

(Source: Lucid Motors)

Lucid confirms Gravity SUV will have a NACS port

Ahead of its midsize models, Lucid will launch its first electric SUV, the Gravity. The first Gravity prototypes rolled off the production line at Lucid’s Arizona plant in July ahead of customer models later this year.

Lucid confirmed at the event on Tuesday that the Gravity electric SUV will be equipped with a NACS charging port in 2025.

The connector will give drivers access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers. Lucid is slated to begin Gravity production for customers later this year.

Lucid said the electric SUV will build upon the tech and innovations powering its current Air models.

Lucid Gravity SUV testing (Source: Lucid)

The Gravity is expected to start at under $80,000 with enough room for seven passengers and their belongings.

In July, Lucid revealed that the 2025 Air Pure is the “most energy-efficient mass-production car ever,” with a record 146 MPGe rating and 5 miles per kWh efficiency.

(Source: Lucid Motors)

Following Gravity, Lucid plans to launch a series of lower-cost EVs on a new midsize platform. Lucid is expected to begin producing its midsize electric crossover in late 2026 with a starting price under $50,000.

Electrek’s Take

Lucid continues to prove that its tech is among the most advanced on the market, if not the most advanced.

With the most energy-efficient EV on the market, Lucid is backing up its claims. Will the Gravity be the “best SUV ever,” as Rawlinson claims? We will find out shortly.

Lucid’s latest software update (UX 2.4), which rolled out this week, introduced advanced new features like 3D lane visualization and lane change assist. The update is another significant step as Lucid transitions its DreamDrive Pro Highway Assist features to its in-house proprietary stack.

According to Lucid, the move paves the way for more features and improvements in the future. Stay tuned for more as Lucid gears up to deliver its first electric SUV models.