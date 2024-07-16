Lucid confirms the 2025 Air Pure offers 5 miles per kWh, making it the most efficient car in the world

Lucid Motors shared details of a 2025 update to its Air Pure sedan today, which has achieved a landmark 5 miles of range per kWh of energy efficiency. Per Lucid, that figure solidifies the latest Air Pure as the most energy-efficient vehicle ever made. See more details of the 2025 Air lineup below.

Although it currently only has one BEV model on the market, Lucid Motors continues to demonstrate why it is an absolute force to be reckoned with in the industry. Its flagship Air sedan has already secured its place on the podium of luxury EVs thanks to its impressive performance across its variants, including industry leading range.

The ability to travel well over 500 miles on a single charge comes from a number of proprietary components developed and manufactured by the American automaker, which at its core, is its “secret sauce” that separates it from competitors like Tesla and Mercedes-Benz.

Even its most basic model the Air Pure, currently delivers 410 miles of EPA range – more than the top-tier trims of other automakers. With 2025 Air models rolling out soon, Lucid continues to push the envelope in efficiency and as a result, range.

In June, Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson spoke during a webcast at the annual Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transitions Summit, sharing that the automaker had achieved a milestone of 5 miles per kWh efficiency in one of its BEVs. Rawlinson did not bluntly state which version of the Air it was at the time, but images shown during the presentation made it quite clear that it was the RWD version of the Air Pure.

Today, Lucid has shared details of its lineup of 2025 model-year Air sedans, confirming our presumptions that the ultra-efficient model is, in fact, the RWD Air Pure. Lucid also shared some other tasty tidbits regarding the Air’s other 2025 trims as well.

The 2025 Air Pure offers 420 miles of range on a charge

According to an update from Lucid Motors this morning, improvements to its already groundbreaking technology have enabled it to deliver the world’s most efficient (and thus sustainable) BEV. The 2025 Lucid Air Pure offers an EPA estimated range of 420 miles from an 84 kWh battery pack, equating to an energy efficiency of 5 miles per kWh and a record 146 MPGe EPA rating. Peter Rawlinson spoke to the milestone:

The advancements introduced across the Lucid Air lineup for 2025 further cement our leadership position. Lucid Air is the very embodiment of our relentless approach to optimization, enabling Air Pure to use less electrical energy than any other vehicle for any journey taken, A to B.

Exquisite range aside, the design math is simple. More efficient BEV technology means smaller battery packs. Smaller packs enable the need for fewer raw materials, which translates to lower manufacturing costs and, thus, more affordable vehicles for consumers. Everyone wins.

Additionally, a smaller, more efficient battery requires less demand on the energy grid to recharge, especially when combined with Lucid’s 800V architecture that remains the groundwork for the Air’s design.

In 2025, all versions of the Lucid Air will come standard with a heat pump—a component that originally debuted on the top-tier tri-motor Sapphire and has since only been implemented on the 2024 Grand Touring. Lucid also states that all 2025 Air variants have gotten a control hardware upgrade resulting in triple the processing power and twice the memory compared to the previous generation. The result promises “significantly enhanced and faster in-car infotainment experience.”

If you’ve driven a Lucid Air before, one of its drawbacks is software bugs, particularly in the infotainment system, so this is a necessary and welcomed upgrade to a BEV that soars in nearly every other category.

Lastly, Lucid relayed that all 2025 Air models will come standardly equipped with the automaker’s DreamDrive. This ADAS includes 3D surround view monitoring and live blind spot display. Here’s how the 2025 Lucid Air models break down in terms of specs and pricing.

Grand Touring EPA estimated range: 512 miles MSRP: $110,900

Touring EPA estimated range: 406 miles MSRP: $78,900

Pure EPA estimated range: 420 miles MSRP: $69,900



All versions of the 2025 Lucid Air are on sale now.