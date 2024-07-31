Lucid’s (LCID) first pre-production Gravity electric SUV rolls out of assembly [Video]

In a big milestone, Lucid’s (LCID) first pre-production luxury Gravity electric SUV rolled off the assembly line at its Casa Grande, Arizona factory. Lucid is embarking on a new journey with its first electric SUV and second EV joining its lineup.

Lucid’s first pre-production Gravity rolls out of assembly

Lucid’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, shared a video of the first pre-production Gravity coming off the production line in Arizona. Rawlinson said, “Not all EVs are born equal,” as the Gravity moves one step closer to reaching the first buyers.

The Gravity was officially unveiled in November. Lucid said the Gravity “heralds the dawn of a new era for electric SUVs” with over 440 miles range.

Lucid’s full-size electric SUV features a luxurious interior with three rows and enough room for seven adults (and their belongings).

Rawlinson said the “Gravity SUV represents a significant leap forward for Lucid’s world-leading technology and design.” Despite its long-range capabilities, the Gravity’s battery pack is “a little more than half the size of some of our battery-hungry competitors.”

The luxury electric SUV is powered by Lucid’s next-gen tech, an evolution of what’s found in its award-winning Air sedan.

Lucid confirmed earlier this month the 2025 Air Pure is the ” World’s most efficient car,” with 5 miles per kWh of energy and a 146 MPGe EPA rating.

The Lucid Air is available starting at $69,900, down from around $100,000 when it was launched in 2021.

(Source: Lucid)

Lucid’s Gravity will join the Air as the second EV in the brand’s lineup. The EV maker plans to begin building customer models later this year ahead of deliveries. It’s expected to start at under $80,000 to rival Rivian’s R1S and the Tesla Model X.

After the Gravity, Lucid plans to enter the mass market with a new midsize electric SUV to compete with Tesla’s best-selling Model Y. It’s expected to launch in late 2026.

2024 Lucid Air (Source: Lucid Motors)

After setting a new delivery record in the second quarter, Lucid hopes to maintain this momentum this year. Lucid delivered 2,394 vehicles in Q2, up 22% from the first three months of 2024. Production is also picking back up, with 2,110 cars built.