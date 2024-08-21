Lucid (LCID) will launch three new affordable EVs to challenge Tesla’s Model Y, Model 3

Lucid (LCID) will introduce not one but three new affordable EVs as it looks to take on market leaders like Tesla. Although we knew Lucid was planning a new mid-size electric SUV to rival Tesla’s best-selling Model Y, two other EVs are scheduled to roll out.

CEO Peter Rawlinson confirmed last year that Lucid was developing an EV priced around $50,000. Rawlinson said the new vehicle was aimed “right in the heart of Tesla Model 3, Model Y territory.”

After teasing the new Tesla rival earlier this year, we got a preview of Lucid’s first mass-market model, a mid-size electric SUV.

Now, we are learning Lucid is actually planning to launch three new affordable EVs. Speaking with CarBuzz, Lucid’s senior VP of design, Derek Jenkins, described its “mid-size program,” saying it will include multiple vehicles.

“They’re going to be younger vehicles, they’re going to be more athletic vehicles,” Jenkins explained. He added that Lucid is planning to launch three affordable EVs under the program as it looks to close the gap with Tesla.

Lucid confirmed with Electrek that there are, in fact, three mid-size models in the works, saying the report is “mostly true.”

Lucid Gravity (Source: Lucid)

We already knew about the mid-size SUV that will go up against Tesla’s best-selling Model Y, another will be a mass-market Model 3-like electric sedan. But what will the third be?

Lucid to take on Tesla with three affordable EVs

Although Jenkins said he and all the engineers are “huge wagon fans,” he doesn’t expect a Lucid station wagon EV anytime soon. Jenkins admitted it’s a “dying segment,” and he doesn’t see Lucid “going out on that limb.”

A rugged off-road Lucid EV may be more likely. Jenkins said, “The off-road space is going to continue to morph and evolve.”

Lucid Gravity testing (Source: Lucid)

Lucid’s design exec added an off-road EV “makes sense because you start to get the benefit of two worlds.” You get a slightly sleeker, slightly more car-like vehicle, “but you ruggedize it to give you a little bit more of that robustness and durability,” Jenkins explained.

“There’s a whole new category of products that still could be on the drawing boards of many companies,” according to Jenkins.

(Source: Lucid)

Lucid’s mid-size program is focused on compact, lighter vehicles “with every bit of focus on aero, efficiency, and space,” Jenkins added.

Although it won’t be as quick as the Air, it will still be impressive and “at a value that many more people can access,” the executive explained.

Lucid is already driving down costs with new tech. The 2025 Lucid Air starts at $69,990, a huge difference from the $169,000 first Dream Edition model.

Last month, Lucid’s first Gravity electric SUV rolled off the production line at its Arizona factory ahead of deliveries later this year.