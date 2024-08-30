Podcast: Tesla and Rivian launch referral programs, EREVs a thing?, cheap Chinese EVs, more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla and Rivian launching new referral programs, should EREVs be a thing?, cheap Chinese EVs coming, and more.
- Tesla Model Y refresh planned for Q1 2025, supply chain report claims
- Tesla ramps up NACS adapter production to 8,000/week amid slow Supercharger opening
- Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s new ‘Cortex’ supercomputer, but it’s not ready quite yet
- Tesla is now capable of producing 700,000 Powerwalls per year
- Tesla brings back referral program and $1,000 off its electric cars
- Rivian announces “Rivian Rewards,” a referral program for Rivian owners
- Hyundai confirms three-row IONIQ 9 SUV, EREVs with +550-mi range are coming to the US
- Volvo’s cheapest EV is taking Europe by storm: Will it do the same in the US?
- BYD unveils new Seal 06GT electric hot hatch for just over $21,000
- XPeng’s new MONA M03 EV nabs 30,000 orders in first 48 hours as deliveries commence
- All-electric Seagliders are about to take flight in the US
