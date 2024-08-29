 Skip to main content

Tesla Model Y refresh planned for Q1 2025, supply chain report claims

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 29 2024 - 11:58 am PT
Tesla Model Y refresh render

A new report from the Tesla supply chain in China claims that the Tesla Model Y refresh is planned for Q1 2025.

After the Model 3 refresh launched last year, we have been expecting a Model Y refresh to follow.

It started last year with a Reuters report claiming Tesla was planning a Model Y refresh called Juniper for 2024.

Later, a Bloomberg report added that Tesla planned to release a Model Y refresh in “mid-2024”.

Tesla has shut does rumor down. Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have stated that Tesla doesn’t plan to refresh the Model Y “this year.” It’s important to note that both Tesla and Musk specifically mentioned “this year” when trying to shut down rumors of a new Model Y.

It led many to think that a refresh is coming, but for early next year.

Sure enough, we started to spot camouflaged Model Y prototypes around California earlier this summer, and more recently, a leak revealed a few new design aspects that are coming to the Model Y refresh.

Now, a new report from China, claiming to use information from Tesla’s supply chain, states that the refresh is coming in the first quarter of 2025 (translated from Chinese):

Tesla Model Y was the world’s best-selling car last year. We have learned exclusively that Tesla plans to deliver two modified Model Y models next year. Among them, the 5-seat version of the new Model Y, code-named “Juniper”, is expected to be delivered in the first quarter; the other is the 7-seat version of the Model Y, which is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter.

On top of the refreshed Model Y, Tesla is also reportedly planning to start production of a 7-seat Model Y at Gigafactory Shanghai soon.

A three-row seven seater version of the Model Y is already available in the US, but this is expected to be an upgraded version of the configuration for the Asian and European markets.

As previous reports mentioned, this one reiterates that most of the changes made to the Model 3 with last year’s refresh will make it to the new Model Y.

Featured image by Dominic from Is this what the new Tesla Model Y looks like?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

