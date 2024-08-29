All-electric Seagliders are about to take flight in the US

REGENT received approval from the US Coast Guard to begin testing its all-electric Seaglider. The Seaglider combines the speed of an aircraft with the convenience of a boat for faster, more affordable travel. Testing will begin later this year, with the first planned flights in early 2025.

With backing from Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban, Lockheed Martin, and several airline companies, REGENT wants to make coastal travel between cities easier and more affordable.

REGENT’s team consists of MIT-trained, ex-Boeing engineers. Billy Thalheimer, REGENT’s CEO, held positions at Jeff Bezos’ founded Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.

Its vehicle, the Seaglider, is a new category of vehicle that uses hydrofoils and a distributed propulsion system.

The vessel operates just a few meters off the water’s surface. Since it flies at an ultra-low altitude, REGENT’s all-electric Seagliders are considered maritime vessels and regulated by the US Coast Guard.

The US Coast Guard approved Regent’s Navigational Safety Risk Assessment on Thursday. With the approval, REGENT can now test full-scale Seaglider prototypes in Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound.

REGENT consulted with over 20 local stakeholders, including the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the US Navy, the FAA, environmental groups, sailing organizations, and more to relieve concerns.

REGENT’s 1/4 scale Seaglider taking off (Source: REGENT)

REGENT will test its all-electric Seagliders in the US

The safety assessment will include third-party risk analysis and a review of environmental concerns and potential economic impacts.

According to REGENT, the testing will act as a model for future commercial seaglider approvals in the US.

REGENT’s 1/4 scale Seaglider (Source: REGENT)

The review is part of a broader collaboration between REGENT and the US Coast Guard to advance seagliders in the US.

REGENT is working with the US Coast Guard to advance certification of its 12-passenger “Viceroy” all-electric Seaglider. The company claims it can travel 180 mph with up to 180 miles range. REGENT’s vessels will use existing dock infrastructure, so no significant investments are needed.

(Source: REGENT)

With next-gen battery tech, REGENT said it could upgrade its electric Seagliders with over 400 nautical mile range by mid-decade.

According to REGENT, the vessel is quicker than a boat or a plane and more affordable. Testing with full-scale prototypes with passengers on board will begin later this year, while the first flights are planned for early 2025.

REGENT full-scale electric seaglider prototype (Source: REGENT)

REGENT has secured over 600 orders for its Seagliders worth over $9 billion from leading airline and ferry operators. The company has also raised over $90 million from investors.

Would you take a trip in one of REGENT’s all-electric Seagliders? It may soon be an option in the US.